TDS enters a new phase

Robert Reich, labor secretary under Clinton, wants Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Donald J. Trump from seeking re-election to the presidency based on the provision banning insurrectionists from holding office.

It must be noted that by this demand, Reich is projecting onto the former president the insurrectionist mindset that the leftist extremists harbor against the former president.

It seems to this observer that the Reich-type ilk has already deleted from the 14th Amendment the "due process" and "equal protection" clauses — at the very least, with respect to Donald Trump. The June 12 New York Times has an article indicating that the Garland/Biden/Smith team of anti-Trump prosecutors convinced U.S. judge Beryl Howell (appointed by President Obama) to ignore the attorney-client privilege in the Trump context. This writer has a hunch that Howell needed little convincing from the anti-Trump zealots to pierce Trump's attorney-client privilege.

The Times story by anti-Trump zealots Maggie Haberman, Alan Feuer, and Ben Protess (how can one write for the Times and not be an anti-Trump zealot?) explained that there is a "crime-fraud exception" to attorney-client privilege: if prosecutors have reason "to believe and can demonstrate to a judge that a client used legal advice to further a crime." (This is consistent with the bizarre view of raging anti-Trump zealots comparing The Donald to a don.) If Haberman, Feuer, and Protess were reliable journalists, they would have pointed out that anti-Trump zealots always believe that Trump is guilty of criminal conduct — and a national security threat, to boot. The Times, recall, was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for falsely claiming that Trump was an agent of Putin. (One column by Paul Krugman smeared Trump as "The Siberian Candidate.") How disreputable has the Times become? It refuses to return the Pulitzer it so dishonorably received for false reporting.

Further indication how Garland and Biden refuse to recognize Trump's status as a former president is evident in their denial of executive privilege — a position tantamount to denying that Trump was ever a legitimate president, but instead, was the leader of the MAGA movement of extreme terrorists out to overthrow the United States. This expression of the Big Lie has become just about a daily fixture in the Pravda-imitating Times, which pursues Trump as Stalin pursued Trotsky.

The future should the former president prevail in the hearts and minds of his countrymen? A recent interview by Jen (Buckle Down) Psaki of the nauseating James Comey signals that the Deep State will holler "retribution" should a re-elected Trump act to put an end, once and for all, to the insurrection foisted on the country by the leftist forces of the Resistance. Watch this despicable duo gush hopes that Trump will be wearing an ankle bracelet at the 2024 GOP convention — even serve as president while incarcerated. The depths to which individuals afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome will go are limitless indeed.

