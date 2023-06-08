The SPLC hates the truth

The left-wing propaganda group known as the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has come out with its annual “Year in Hate and Extremism” report. This latest report is for 2022. This year’s report supposedly documents “1,225 hate and antigovernment extremist groups across the United States.” According to Fox News, this is up from 733 “hate groups” in 2021. As has been widely reported, even the pro-family parental rights group “Moms for Liberty” made this year’s list.

Since 1990, the SPLC has published a so-called “hate map.” The “hate map” has devolved into a “hate and anti-government” map. So, note that, with its current map, if you merely oppose the government in a manner that the SPLC doesn’t approve -- e.g. the Moms for Liberty -- you could end up as an ugly dot on their map.

These days, opposing the government in a manner the SPLC doesn’t approve simply means speaking out against the evils of Critical Race Theory, the grooming of children, the genital mutilation of children, Drag Queen Story Hour, or boys in girls’ sports and locker rooms.

Opposing the government in a manner that displeases the SPLC also means standing against all the immorality of the evil LGBT agenda. It means standing up for the truth on marriage, family, and sex. It means speaking out against the invasion of illegal immigrants at our southern border. And it also means treating criminals as they deserve to be treated.

As they have done with the word “racism,” the Left -- aided and abetted by the likes of the SPLC -- has turned “hate” into a near-meaningless word. Much of what the SPLC labels as “hate” is merely opposition to the Democrat Party’s immoral agenda.

Though they once stood for something decent, today the SPLC is nothing more than a group of truth-hating well-heeled leftist shills who operate to further the agenda of the Democrat Party. They deserve no one’s attention or money.

Image: Southern Poverty Law Center