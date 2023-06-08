The WEF seeks to drastically reduce the number of private vehicles by 2050

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is encouraging cities to “contain growth of private car use” and, in fact, aims to drastically reduce the number of cars by 2050, according to a recently published white paper. The briefing paper, titled “The Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility,” was published by the WEF in collaboration with Visa in May 2023, according to lifesitenews.com. The paper cites now nearly ubiquitous (yet falsified) data and (the inaccurate and dishonest) climate models as reasons for the WEF’s assault on private cars.

The document strongly urged increased “shared, electric, connected and automated (SEAM) transport modes and a shift to more compact cities” as a means to reduce the number of cars to 500 million worldwide by 2050 in order to drastically reduce carbon emissions. It reads:

“No one city, or one company, can achieve this vision alone. Through strong public-private collaboration, we can find innovative, impactful, and context-sensitive solutions for mobility to enable a sustainable future for cities.”

Context-sensitive, you say? What a load of crap!

The key word here is “private.” The elitists who desperately wish to shape (read “rule”) the world going forward are not fond of common folks being able to go where they want, whenever they want—without their knowledge, input, direction, and approval.