The PGA Tour partnership with the Saudis

The hypocrisy, irony, and the reality are stunning.

The hypocrisy:

“As it relates to the families of 9/11, I have two families that are close to me who lost loved ones, and so my heart goes out to them – and I would ask any player who has left (for LIV Golf) or any player who has ever considered leaving, have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?” Jay Monahan (PGA Tour Commissioner), one year ago.

Here is a man who in my opinion stabbed his employees in the back. A guy who represents all Tour players. A guy who made a back-room deal with the devil, peed down the backs of the very people his is supposed to represent and told them it was raining. Can someone please explain to me why he still has a job? Not only that, he now gets a promotion. Only in today’s world can a man of such questionable character promote himself with no shame.

The irony:

Many of the sanctimonious people screaming holy hell are the very ones responsible for heightening the Saudis’ wealth. These are the people who sign on to the climate and environmental scams that forbid us of energy independence. Hence the hundreds of billions in the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). Remember this the next time you hear the righteous whining about this incestuous relationship. We have no one to blame but ourselves and our elected “representatives”.

The reality:

Follow the money. It always comes down to this, doesn’t it?

