Regime idiots pounce on conveniently-timed 'wildfire' air pollution in New York

Like clockwork, whenever there is a big storm, a flood, warming or cooling, a drought, or any other weather event, the green pushers come out and say the climatic activity is caused by humans and our use of natural resources.

The solution is always the same, more money and power for the government, which they can then redistribute to their allies — and we always are in a race against time. Companies that produce reasonably priced energy must be destroyed, and the freedom of choice must be abolished, from the types of cars people choose to drive to the appliances to use in their home.

What we never see are facts that show scientific data linking coal, natural gas, or crude oil consumption directly to temperatures, storm activity, or sea levels…because there are none.

The current event is big “wildfires” in Canada that are to blame for dangerous air quality in the American Northeast.

Somehow, the puppets in the media and the government don’t know or don’t care that an estimated 60% of fires in Canada are caused naturally by lighting and the other 40% are mostly preventable if humans were more careful; what is not on the list is climate change. From a Canadian government website:

What causes wildfires in British Columbia? There are two broad categories of causes: 1. Lightning (and a rare chance of other natural causes) causes approximately 60% of wildfires 2. Human activity causes approximately 40% of wildfires

Now, let’s expand the “human activity” item:

The most important thing about human-caused wildfires is that they are preventable. The easiest way to fight a wildfire is to prevent it from starting. Humans start wildfires in several ways, either by accident or intentionally. For example: · Open burning · Vehicle and engine use · Industrial activity · Fireworks, sky-lanterns, outdoor flame lighting · Discarding burning items (cigarettes) · Arson

(For transparency’s sake, the current round of wildfires is largely confined to the eastern portion of Canada, while British Columbia is on the western end of the country. However, the absence of “climate” change from the list of causes is the linchpin.)

However, and contrary to all fact and reason, this is what the spokes-puppet for the White House said about the cause of the fires:

Jean-Pierre Claims ‘Climate Crisis’ Causing Record Poor Northeast Air Quality

Here is the brilliant Joy Reid of MSNBC somehow blaming oil consumption in the U.S. — it must be a magical experience to live in Reid’s brain.

Reid Fearmongers Over Wildfires, Blames U.S. Oil Consumption

Here are Democrat campaign workers, posing as journalists, at ABC News blaming climate change:

How Canada’s wildfires and air quality warnings are connected to climate change

Maybe journalists at ABC should explain why their catastrophic predictions in 2008 were so wrong? (Hint: Because they were made up instead of being based on scientific facts.) Remember this?

New York City underwater? Gas over $9 a gallon? A carton of milk costs almost $13? Welcome to June 12, 2015. Or at least that was the wildly-inaccurate version of 2015 predicted by ABC News exactly seven years ago. Appearing on Good Morning America in 2008, Bob Woodruff hyped Earth 2100, a special that pushed apocalyptic predictions of the then-futuristic 2015.

California wildfires were bad in the spring of 2022 and the fear mongers blamed humans and climate change. But the 2022 wildfires were very mild in comparison to previous years. Did the greenies admit they were just making things up? Nope, they said we just got lucky that it rained, and the wind changed. See what The New York Times said just six months ago:

When a string of wildfires broke out in California this spring, experts saw it as an unsettling preview of another destructive fire season to come — the consequence of forests and grasslands parched by persistent drought and higher temperatures fueled by climate change. Yet, by the year’s end, California had managed to avoid widespread catastrophe. Wildfires have burned about 362,000 acres this year, compared with 2.5 million acres last year and a historic 4.3 million acres in 2020. ‘It’s really just that we got lucky,’ said Lenya Quinn-Davidson, a fire advisor for the University of California Cooperative Extension. This year’s relatively mild wildfire season doesn’t mean that the landscape was much less vulnerable, that the forests were in better condition or that climate change had less of an effect on the intensity and behavior of wildfires than in previous years, Ms. Quinn-Davidson said. Instead, a combination of well-timed precipitation and favorable wind conditions seemed to play the biggest role.

Journalists who basically repeat talking points without doing research and asking questions show no intelligence. I have said they could be replaced by AI, because it’s being programmed to also repeat the same talking points.

The people that are pushing the radical, leftist agenda to destroy industries that produce reasonably-priced energy and directly and indirectly employ tens of millions, all to pretend they can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity include:

The people who colluded to spread lies about Russian collusion for years.

The people who colluded to spread misinformation from the WHO, the CDC, and Anthony Fauci, and sought to silence anyone who disagreed.

The people who colluded to bury the truth about the incompetence and corruption of Joe Biden.

The people who still collude to pretend the 2020 election was free and fair.

The people who collude to label anyone who demands science, freedom, and reason a “denier” or a racist or a “grandma killer”.

These people should not be trusted to tell the truth on anything, and we should not elect them to run our great country. Here is a hint: Politicians and bureaucrats can’t control the wind, rain, or the climate if you simply pay higher taxes and pack yourself like a sardine into a 15-minute city hellscape.

