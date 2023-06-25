Stockton Rush, the now-deceased CEO of (the probably soon-to-be-defunct) OceanGate, once said that he didn’t hire “50-year-old white guys” with military experience to captain his vessels because they weren’t “inspirational.” Well, five people are now dead in the 'Titan' tragedy, and it will forever remain a mystery if so-called "uninspiring" 50-year-old white guys with extensive submarine experience could have made a critical difference to the safety of the vessel's ill-fated voyage. Nonetheless, the event shows that woke D.I.E. (diversity, inclusion, equity) initiatives may now be starting to live up to its macabre-tinged acronym. And as for all the "uninspiring" 50-year-old white men out there, even ChatGPT is here today to tell you that's all a bunch of bologna. I found this on ChatGPT: List five ways how 50-year-old white men are inspirational.

Leadership and Experience: Many 50-year-old white men have had decades of experience in various aspects of life, such as their careers, relationships, and personal growth. This wealth of experience often equips them with valuable leadership skills and the ability to mentor others. Their guidance and expertise can be truly inspirational to those around them. Overcoming Challenges: By the age of 50, many white men have faced numerous challenges and obstacles in their lives. Whether it be personal setbacks, professional difficulties, or health issues, their ability to overcome these challenges can serve as an inspiration to others who may be facing similar struggles. Demonstrating resilience and perseverance, they show that it is possible to overcome adversity and thrive. Role Models for Family: White men in their 50s often play significant roles as fathers, husbands, and family leaders. They can inspire younger generations by demonstrating qualities such as love, commitment, responsibility, and dedication to their families. Their actions and behaviors serve as positive examples of how to navigate and prioritize family life, fostering strong relationships and creating a supportive environment for their loved ones. Professional Accomplishments: Many 50-year-old white men have reached significant milestones in their professional lives. They may have achieved high positions in their careers, become successful entrepreneurs, or made valuable contributions to their industries. Their accomplishments can inspire others by showcasing the rewards of hard work, dedication, and a commitment to personal growth and development. Community Engagement: At this stage of life, many 50-year-old white men become increasingly involved in their communities, volunteering, mentoring, or contributing to social causes. Their active engagement demonstrates a desire to make a positive impact beyond their immediate circle. By dedicating their time and resources to helping others, they inspire individuals of all ages and backgrounds to get involved and work towards the betterment of society.

A company called "OceanGate" -- which took submarine tours to the 'Titanic' wreckage at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean -- didn't want to hire 50-year-old white men for their business because they weren't "inspirational" in the CEO's words. List five ways how that CEO is wrong for taking that stance, and possibly putting his company at risk.

Ageism and Discrimination: The CEO's stance on not hiring 50-year-old white men based on their age and race is discriminatory. It goes against principles of equal opportunity and fairness in the workplace. By engaging in such discriminatory practices, the CEO exposes the company to legal and reputational risks associated with violating employment laws and fostering a discriminatory work environment. Missed Diversity and Inclusion Opportunities: By excluding a specific demographic based on age and race, the CEO disregards the value of diversity and inclusion. Diversity brings different perspectives, experiences, and skills to the table, fostering creativity, innovation, and better decision-making within a company. By limiting their hiring pool, the CEO may miss out on valuable contributions from talented individuals, potentially hindering the company's growth and competitiveness. Negative Public Perception: Discriminatory practices can result in negative public perception and backlash. In today's society, there is increasing awareness and scrutiny around issues of diversity and inclusivity. If the company's hiring practices are seen as discriminatory, it could lead to boycotts, damage to the company's reputation, and loss of customer trust. Consumers are increasingly conscious of supporting organizations that prioritize fairness and inclusivity. Decreased Employee Morale: The CEO's stance on hiring can create a hostile work environment and diminish employee morale within the company. Employees may feel undervalued, overlooked, or insecure about their own future prospects based on arbitrary criteria. This can lead to lower productivity, higher turnover rates, and difficulty in attracting top talent, negatively impacting the company's overall performance. Missed Business Opportunities: By disregarding the skills and experiences of 50-year-old white men, the CEO may overlook valuable expertise that could benefit the company. These individuals may have extensive industry knowledge, leadership capabilities, and networks that could contribute to the growth and success of the business. By excluding them, the CEO may miss out on opportunities for mentorship, valuable insights, and potential partnerships that could enhance the company's operations and profitability. It is important for businesses to recognize and value diversity, promoting a fair and inclusive workplace where talent and potential are recognized based on merit rather than arbitrary characteristics. Discriminatory practices not only harm individuals but can also hinder a company's growth, innovation, and reputation in the long run.

Could these so-called "uninspiring" 50-year-old white men also have a high level of expertise and skills in regards to the infrastructural safety of the vessels which the company would deploy?