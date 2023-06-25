Insanity and immorality reign in schools. Why?

In most schools, parental consent is required for students to take a field trip -- or ingest a Tylenol.

But, in many of these same schools, kids as young as 8, 9, and 10-years-old are allowed to “change” their names and genders without the school informing parents or guardians in any way.

No one, regardless of their education level or credentials, can reasonably or satisfactorily explain such a bizarre dichotomy. Tucker Carlson weighed in on such absurdities by noting that we have experienced a “moral inversion.” So true.

Many—nee most—of us may decry the open borders, rising rates of inflation, substance abuse, hopelessness, crime, depression, and suicide. We may resent the unchecked growth of government, and particularly the Deep State. And we may chafe at the elites’ plans for us vis-à-vis climate change and the Agenda 2030, which seek to track—and restrict-- our movements, limit what we own, and force us to eat bugs.

But, as President Biden frequently implies, what can we do about it? Biden has, on multiple occasions, gone out of his way to note, "If you want to take on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don't need an AR-15." Sadly, most of the Republicans that get elected—often on promises of taking on the establishment—do nothing to stop his plans, probably because they never intended to do so. This is not an entreaty to no longer vote for Republicans, who on a few marginal issues are usually marginally less totalitarian than any Democrat, but a cautionary tale to do due diligence before casting a vote for anyone.

Most Republicans are Deep State-tolerating, open borders-tolerating, abortion-tolerating, bribe-susceptible, spineless eunuchs intent on not being uninvited from the best Beltway soirées…much like their Democratic counterparts.

And you always get what you tolerate.

Unless they—and we—begin to defend our republic with the same kind of moral fervor that the left employs to destroy it, it will be nought but a fond memory in the relative blink of an eye.

And then what?

I am truly sorry to say, that, however dire you may believe our situation to be…in reality, it is worse.

The time to act is now. With commitment, boldness, decisiveness, discipline, and élan.

And courage. Great courage.

But, you say, are you calling for violence or revolution?

I am not calling for violence, but a rigid inflexibility to shamelessly pander to evil and a steadfast refusal to pretend that demonstrable lies are “lived truths.” If we as a society are unable to even rise to this level, we deserve what we get.

In fact, this is largely why I go to the trouble of putting pen to paper and fingertips to keyboard.

Speaking of revolutions, Thomas Jefferson stated: “I have sworn, on the altar of God, eternal hostility to all forms of tyranny over the minds of man.” No clearer statement has ever been uttered. By contrast, today’s Democrat-media-academia complex has sworn eternal hostility to anyone who strays from its agenda or harbors an independent mind or thought. Moreover, it claims anyone dissenting from its monolithic views is a “threat to our democracy.” LOL.

As Orwell once noted, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”

