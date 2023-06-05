Stunning TV interview (in Australia!) on the Hunter Biden laptop evidence

You are not supposed to know about the contents of the laptop computer that Hunter Biden neglected to retrieve from a repair shop in Delaware. The 2020 election was fixed by the suppression of the evidence on it, and the deep state – in the form of 51 former intelligence officers – saw to it that it was falsely dismissed as Russian disinformation and rendered null and void as a factor in determining a significant number of votes.

A former Trump White House aide named Garrett Ziegler obtained a copy of the hard drive and is speaking out and publishing its contents. A few days ago, the nonprofit he founded, Marco Polo, published over 10,000 photos from the laptop on a site, https://bidenlaptopmedia.com/, that almost immediately became overwhelmed with traffic.

But I found the almost 22-minute interview (embedded below) that he did with SkyNews Australia far more interesting than what I have seen in the photos (which have what the Brits call the naughty bits covered up, anyway).

No American television network available on cable/satellite systems has so far given him this kind of platform. I hope that changes as this interview gains attention in this country, but you can forget about the alphabet networks. Fox News? I am not holding my breath. Maybe Newsmax.

Ziegler is obviously an intelligent guy and has done his homework, spending months going over the data and compiling and classifying the content. He makes the point that there is clear evidence of multiple crimes, none of which have been prosecuted. The reason? The laptop data “Implicates people of both parties….It’s really the uniparty that is implicated in this.” A bit later, “The intel agencies are the epicenter of the US uniparty.”

If you want a sample of his analysis before you decide to spend 22 minutes, watch the excerpt below, in response to a question about the sex crimes that the evidence on the laptop proves.

Here is the complete interview:

I note that SkyNews Australia has a channel on YouTube with 3.3 million subscribers. That may account for the fact that so far there is no version of it on Rumble, just in case Google-owned YouTube decides that it is misinformation or something. If that happens, I hope it creates publicity and that SkyNews will post it to Rumble, which already has a number of videos featuring Ziegler, including this more than three hour session.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab