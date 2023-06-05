A Daily Beast editor goes full class warrior against Casey DeSantis

Do you remember Sally Field’s famous Oscar Awards speech in 1985? “This time, I feel it. And I can’t deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me.” It was instantly paraphrased as “You like me. You really like me.” A mirror image of Field’s voice rings in my ears when I hear Democrats and other leftists talk about conservatives: “You hate us. You really hate us.” This is an oozing class hatred that has nothing to do with policies and was most recently expressed in a vitriolic Daily Beast editorial about Casey DeSantis.

In 2008, I spoke with an Ivy League-educated Obama supporter who was bad-mouthing Sarah Palin’s intelligence and abilities. I pointed out to the leftist that Palin had more executive experience—and more political wins—under her belt than Obama. The leftist dismissed that point. “That’s true, but she’s not one of us.” He meant, of course, that Palin was a hardworking, gun-shooting gal with only a BA degree from the University of Idaho, unlike the effete, “articulate and bright and clean” Barack Obama, with his BA from Columbia and his JD from Harvard.

This oozing contempt from the Ivy League class was a constant in the Obama administration. Who can forget this, from Obama:

And it's not surprising then that they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.

At least Obama had the political sense to frame his insult in a tone of faux compassion. Tin-eared Hillary (BA, Wellesley; JD, Yale) was less subtle in her disdain for the people over whom she wished to rule, and her audience lapped it up:

You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. (Laughter/applause) Right? (Laughter/applause) They're racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic – you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people – now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks – they are irredeemable, but thankfully, they are not America.

Not all the people who hate us so much boast those Ivy League credentials. One of the ways to elevate yourself into that Ivied class is to echo those class views. I’ve noticed on my Facebook feed that many of the leftists I know who have Ivy League diplomas, nevertheless echo this sneering condescension and disdain for America’s working classes and their fellow conservative travelers. Indeed, the higher up the professional and economic ladder these non-Ivied people have ascended, the nastier they’ve gotten.

Katie Baker, the Daily Beast’s Executive Editor, doesn’t list her academic credentials, but her sneering, class-based attack on Ron DeSantis’s wife, Casey, at least makes her an “elite” wanna-be. Notably, unlike Casey’s husband Ron (BA, Yale; JD, Harvard—neither of which I hold against him), Casey “merely” has a BS in Economics from the College of Charleston. That college, incidentally, was founded in 1770, making it the 13th oldest in America, and was founded by three signers of the Declaration of Independence and three original ratifiers of the Constitution.

Casey herself is a poised, stylish woman, as anyone with eyes and ears can see. Baker’s eyes and ears, though, are blurred and muffled by elitist venom. The fact that Casey showed up in Iowa with a jacket bearing her husband’s slogan about Florida, “Where woke goes to die,” completely inflamed Baker.

This is a hip jacket on @CaseyDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/jpwVCseSf2 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) June 3, 2023

Baker responded with an opinion piece entitled “Casey DeSantis is the Walmart Melania”:

The First Lady of Florida showed up on the campaign trail in Iowa this weekend wearing a ghastly black leather jacket—American flag on the front, an alligator and the silhouette of her state on the back, with the sneering words, “Where Woke Goes to Die”—that brought to mind nothing so much as the racks of a Red State big-bin store where it would be retailing for $24.99.

In case you were wondering, Baker hates you, she really hates you. There’s more

Casey DeSantis’ coat is just like her husband Ron DeSantis’ campaign: Crude. Grasping. Saying the ugly part out loud. Whereas Trump would wink-wink at the fascists—who can forget his dog whistle to the “very fine people on both sides” at Charlottesville—DeSantis wants to peel off Trump’s base by being even more explicit about who he intends to target. You can see it right there on his wife’s jacket: DeSantis’ Florida is where the woke go to die—and a lot of other people die as well.

Baker claims that Florida was a COVID killer state, but even the CDC’s data (which I assume is as flawed as all other COVID death statistics) puts the lie to that claim. For a densely populated state with an unusually high elderly population, Florida did fine.

The best evidence of Baker’s hatred for those who save money shopping at Walmart is her homage to “the class and effortless elegance of Michelle Obama or Dr. Jill Biden.” May I remind you?

Michelle Obama's Biggest Fashion Regret? Wearing Shorts pic.twitter.com/j1Qa6TDIjv — TrUtH (@Liberty2Young) November 24, 2013

I thought I would bless your timeline with a picture of Michelle Obama in thigh-high Balenciaga glitter boots. pic.twitter.com/C9OYqVaq7s — 🏳️‍🌈💛⚖️ PETTY RUBBLE IS NOT GIVING FASCISM $8 (@HillaryzMyHmgrl) August 31, 2019

And then there’s Jill Biden:

Ewww…gross. Looks like Jill Biden robbed another great grandmother of her couch covers and curtains. 😕🤢🫣🙄 pic.twitter.com/yly3chmYbY — ✨NYETENGALE✨ (@nyetengale) October 9, 2022

Jill Biden Wore A Hideous Dress with Bright Orange Espadrilles During Visit to Puerto Rico today … look I found a matching couch 😂😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/zXWonyxnQ2 — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) October 3, 2022

Someone needs to teach Jill Biden how to dress. She's always wearing a tablecloth, couch throw, or drapes when she's out. It's like she went to the "Bag Lady School of Fashion."💃🏽💞 pic.twitter.com/sg5s5GczzC — Jean-Marie (@BunnyoftheHills) August 14, 2022

Jill Biden, who wears clothes made from couch fabric, should be in prison for elder abuse. pic.twitter.com/apZ5uGXzwn — Craig_ (@NGeorgiaMts) September 30, 2022

JUST IN 🚨 US president Biden meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at a reception hosted by POTUS pic.twitter.com/ghoXeIztT9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 23, 2022

Just remember, Democrats and other leftists are so blinded by unearned self-love that, no matter your intelligence, education, beauty, style, accomplishments, or ethical decency, they hate you, they really hate you—and they always will.

Image: Casey in her jacket.