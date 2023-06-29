Stench of bitterness? Liz Cheney complains 'We're electing idiots'

Months after that humiliating 37-point loss of her Wyoming congressional seat in to attorney Harriet Hageman, Liz Cheney apparently is still stewing.

According to The Hill:

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) suggested Monday that the problem with American politics is that “we’re electing idiots.” “Look, I think that the country right now faces hugely challenging and fundamentally important issues,” Cheney said at an event with the cultural and community center, 92nd Street Y, New York. “What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots.” Cheney, who is a staunch opponent of former President Trump, offered the reflection in response to a question about whether she would run for president if polling showed that it would hurt Trump’s third White House run. “I don’t look at it through the lens of, you know, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do,” the former congresswoman said. “I look at it through the lens of, how do we elect serious people? And I think electing serious people can’t be partisan.”

So Harriet Hageman, the attorney who defeated Cheney in Wyoming's special election by nearly 40 points, and who has since gone on to serve her constituents to their satisfaction according to polls; who has voted against Biden's badly misnamed "Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023" porkulus bill and vowed to stop the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents to harass the public, and who has since challenged the weaponization of government and corruption seen with Hunter Biden, is an ... "idiot"?

The attorney whose most memorable headline summary upon her election to Congress was that she was elected to fight, not find the middle ground?

She's not a "serious person"?

Well.

Naturally, Cheney had statements and stamps of approval for this point of view among the intellectual giants and serious thinkers at ... The View:

During a segment of "The View" on Wednesday, host Whoopi Goldberg led a discussion about former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. speaking her true feelings on the caliber of people American voters have been favoring. In discussion with David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y, New York on Monday, Cheney, in no uncertain terms, said that America is "electing idiots," a statement that has since made quite a few waves.

...and...

Ending the clip at the mention of electing serious people not being partisan, Goldberg cleared room for comments with Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin jumping in to say, "Well, louder for the folks in the back of the room, Liz." "I love her. I wish she was running," the co-host said. ". . . Here's what she hits the nail on the head of. Our political system incentivizes, frankly, electing idiots. I would said partisan gerrymandering is part of it. What happens is you carve out Congressional districts that are meant to elect the most extreme candidates as long as they wear the right jersey, and they can be safe for life."

Ummm, Wyoming is a state-wide district, Alyssa. There's no gerrymandering carveouts. You can't carve out a state that has no district lines.

Cheney's potshot was probably only marginally intended for Hageman, though it's hard to think she wasn't in the crosshairs, given her enmity with the Republican who handed her her keister.

Her real target was President Trump.

While the state-sponsored prosecutions aimed at Trump have managed to unite all Republicans against the politicization of government, as writer Byron York has written, citing the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Liz is curiously AWOL on that one.

But Cheney considers herself a serious person and non-idiot, quite unlike all those Republicans that voters have elected and not booted after they went against them.

Here was what Cheney said she would do upon her defeat to Hageman:

"Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over but now the real work begins," Cheney told supporters Tuesday in a defiant speech after losing to her Donald Trump-backed opponent by more than 30 points.

..and this, too:

Overnight, the Cheney campaign filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission creating a leadership PAC to be called “The Great Task.” This is the first of several next steps from Cheney, an adviser told CNN, as she starts to make good on ideas expressed in her election night speech and opens a new chapter in the wake of her landslide defeat. The name of the PAC is a historic nod to Lincoln who spoke at Gettysburg of the “great task” facing the country.

Ah, the great task. That great task seems to be taking pot shots at Trump, Hageman, and any Republican who still has his seat so that the performing seals at The View can beat their fins in approval.

Serious indeed.

What we have here is a wretched picture of a "non-coping individual," as the late great California historian Kevin Starr liked to put it.

She bitter as heck about her election loss to Hageman, which has put an end to her capacity to wield power (Cheney really liked to throw around power) with the voters having the last word about it. She felt entitled to that seat as a "serious person" so anyone else who wins while she doesn't is somehow, in that word Lenin was so fond of using on those who crossed him, an idiot.'

And even more significantly, what we have is her contempt for voters and their choices. It's obvious she despises the voters who elect only "idiots" -- and they've returned the sentiment in spades.

She's engaged in no introspection whatsoever as to why she might have lost her race in Wyoming, which might have given her some insights as to why she didn't get what she thought she was entitled to. Now, with no hopes of ever getting elected to anything in the future (How's that presidential run going, Liz?), everyone who does get elected is now an "idiot."

It looks like the fox is cursing the grapes again.

Pathetic.

Image: Gary Stockbridge/GetArchive/Picryl (cropped) // public domain