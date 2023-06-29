France's Macron proposes taxing Americans to pay for his country's green schemes

Over in Sweden, they're scrapping their green schemes because these programs are costly, based on junk science, and do nothing.

But France is another story. President Macron has decided he'd like to get Americans to pay for his country's green schemes -- by taxing them.

According to WattsUpWithThat, he's got global green taxes in mind, which the ex-financier knows very well will be paid in tghe main by Americans.

In the wake of the Aussie, New Zealand and Canadian climate ministers demanding a new Bretton Woods, the French President has also requested a slice of the action. Macron calls for an international taxation deal to finance climate efforts The French president wants an international effort to raise money to tackle climate change. BY CLEA CAULCUTT, GIORGIO LEALI AND PAUL DE VILLEPIN

JUNE 23, 2023 12:37 PM CET PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday hinted at a fresh push to revamp the international taxation system to finance climate efforts. … “I’m in favor of an international taxation to finance efforts that we have to make to fight poverty and in terms of climate [action]…It doesn’t work when you do it alone, the [financial] flows go elsewhere.” Macron said during a press conference at the end of the two-day summit in Paris, dismissing the idea that France could introduce a climate tax on its own.

What kind of nonsense is this?

Last we Americans heard, we fought a war to end taxation without representation from Europe to pay for its lavish lifestyle, and apparently he hasn't gotten the memo.

What he's doing is treating America like its colonial cash cow, the way France once did when it had colonies, using its resources to finance France's lavish lifestyle.

Of course, greenie schemes don't actually make any country rich. They tend to drive up costs, which leaves less seed capital around for things people might like to spend money on -- such as startups or owning a home.

France is a little light in the loafers on that.

What it's really about is power -- the power to tax and the power to control how Americans are allowed to live.

This clown doesn't even own us, and yet already he's convinced he can own us anyway by taking our money away from us, to keep Europe fat and happy; blissfully ensconced in the view that a greenie future is possible, paid for, of course, by those otherwise irrelevant Americans.

Maybe he can ask his BRICs buddies for the tax money to pay for France's green schemes -- he's reportedly applied for membership in that bloc as the wave of the future.

Except when it comes to mining money.

Macron seems to be saying that his country should be exempt from these global green taxes because France already pays high green taxes.

What he should instead do is take a cold hard realistic look at the costs of the chasing the greenie ideal, which is that cheap technology doesn't exist to make the world green, that the cost of maintaining that technology such as it is, is prohibitively expensive as well as less efficient than conventional fossil fuels, and that weighing the costs and benefits of the idea -- can only lead to the conclusion that the Swedes have come to.

If he wants to pay for green schemes and his voters are willing, fine and dandy. But he's got no business coming to us for the money to keep that lavish lifestyle in place, especially since he's already told us the future is with the BRICs.

Maybe he can ask the British what happened last time they tried to pull that one over on us. If they're not too far gone off greenie cliff, they would probably know.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License