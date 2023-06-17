Schoolkids tiring of incessant LGBTQ propaganda, indoctrination?

Today’s ray of hope number one:

Students at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California, a coastal city famous for its surfers, audibly groaned in protest of their teacher foisting a LGBTQ Pride video on them-- in math class.

The students told their indoctrinator instructor to “stop,” and “turn it off.” One even asked the “educator,” “Why are you showing this to kids?”

Sadly, yet predictably, the “teacher” then tells the students to be quiet -- and warns them that they will be forced to come back and watch the video on Saturday if they continued to express their opinions and feelings.

According to reports, the unnamed teacher said: "Hey, I’ll warn you guys now, if you’re going to be inappropriate, I will have supervision down and give all of you Saturday school for [indiscernible]. So knock it off.”

The tolerant, inclusive “educator” essentially snarls, Stop it! Stop with your input! Or we will compel you to come back and watch this important video again this weekend!

This happened in math class? That is shockingly “inappropriate.”

“Supervision?” “Saturday school?” Sounds a little Nazi-like if you ask me. “Vee haff vays of, how you say, making you comply with our wishes, ya?”

If a teacher forced his or her kids to watch an explicitly pro-heterosexual-- or Christian-- video in his or her math class, I would also say that would be inappropriate.

In California, stealing from retail stores is all but sanctioned, but one can’t question a pro-LGBTQ video being played in math class.

Kiss California good-bye. And America, too?

Maybe not just yet.

Today’s ray of hope number two:

Students at Marshall Simonds Middle School in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Massachusetts, revolted against the school’s over-the-top “Pride” month spirit day indoctrination celebration on Friday June 2. The kids reportedly glared at their indoctrinators teachers, tore down posters, and chanted “U.S.A. are my pronouns!” while wearing red, white and blue clothing and face paint. The protest was reported to be, in part, a response to the school totally ignoring Memorial Day two weeks prior while going all in on LGBTQI+ propaganda. So much so, the entire school had been decorated with “Pride” signs and stickers, including the “Progress Pride” flag. Moreover, students were encouraged to wear rainbow-colored clothing.

What’s more, a sign with a quote from gay playwright Tennessee Williams’ play, A Streetcar Named Desire, itself adorned with “Pride” flags, hung on the walls of the school. The quote mocks heterosexual folks, reading: “What is straight? A line can be straight, or a street, but the human heart, oh, no, it’s curved like a road through mountains.”

Good one. Just kidding. What an idiot. A blight on the great state of Tennessee. Had Williams ever heard of linear thinking vs. circular? Or a roundabout way of getting to a conclusion vs. getting straight to the point? Etc.? Unless one is talking about the difference between women and men, curved isn’t necessarily better than straight. But T.W. probably would’ve disagreed.

That even (a relatively few) young people are, finally, pushing back against the ubiquitous, overwhelming, incessant, violently aggressive and ultimately dangerous LGBTQ indoctrination they are being exposed to-- in everything, everywhere, all at once-- is a good sign.

Indeed, it is possibly the most rebellious, revolutionary, hip, courageous, decent, and important thing they will ever do.

Sic semper tyrannis. Whatever their pronouns are.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License