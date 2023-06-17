Agency that sets accreditation standards for private schools is pushing transgender surgery

The National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS) exerts powerful influence on the private schools in the United States, particularly on the elite and expensive prep schools that feed their students into the elite universities, from which they often go on to powerful positions in the business-government-nonprofit establishment. You see, NAIS sets the standards for accreditation of private schools. And nobody is going to lay out the 60 grand-plus that is demanded for tution at top prep schools if they are unaccredited.

That’s why the following tweet is so disturbing:

While the NAIS name does not appear on this tweet, they are most definitely involved:

And its partner, Gender Spectrum, is pushing genital mutilation of various sorts:

It is clear that this rush to push transgenderism and permanent surgical and chemical alterations on minors is a well-planned and carefully implemented campaign, affecting all levels of childhood education (except, I imagine, home schoolers). In the space of just a few years, it has enlisted the commanding heights of government, education, business, and nonprofits to united in pushing this craze. Given the fact that European countries are not following this path, it appears that the covert campaign (can we call it a conspiracy?) is primarily aimed at the United States.

