School district presses phys-ed teachers to don LGBTQ pride apparel

According to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation through a public records request, a Colorado school district recently strongly encouraged its physical education (P.E.) teachers to don LGBT pride gear and use preferred pronouns in an effort to display their unwavering support for the LGBTQ community. To that end, a number of Jeffco Public Schools (JPS) high school teachers were trained via a presentation on how to make the district’s P.E. programs “even more inclusive,” so that all students feel welcome regardless of their “race, ethnicity or sexual orientation.”

The presentation instructed teachers to engage in “public visibility” by sporting various types of rainbow pride gear -- such as pins, t-shirts, flags, or stickers—and by participating in pride events and practicing using preferred pronouns.

The presentation stated:

“We know from research and feedback from students around the country that visibility matters immensely in building inclusion. A pin, t-shirt, flags, stickers and use of pronouns are impactful ways of making a difference.”

If schools truly wanted to be “even more inclusive,” they could instruct their employees to wear Christian crosses, “Polish Pride!” flags, “Pacific Islanders Do It Best 😉” pins, “I Stand With Jews” stickers, “Virgo and Proud” t-shirts, or “I’m With Her” buttons.

I mean, what the hell? Why do only gays and transgenders deserve special treatment and “unwavering support?”

The power that a relatively small minority has accrued over virtually all of our institutions is nothing short of stupefying. No government institution would ever dare to demand that its employees don Christian crosses in a “public visibility” campaign. Gasp! Perish the thought they would proclaim, while rhetorically asking, “What about the separation of church and state?”

To which I might reply, “What about the separation of coercive sexual ideology and state?” Or, for that matter, the separation of indoctrination and schools?

Photo credit: rawpixel.com public domain