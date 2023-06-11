President Trump and the tarts

Beginning with the chapter "Who Stole the Tarts?," in Alice in Wonderland, Lewis Carroll turns a nursery rhyme accusation into a headlong satire of law and society. The court is presided over by the demented Queen and her bumbling King, both in unabashed prosecutor mode. The King, in fact, tries several times to reach a verdict before hearing the evidence. The jury is composed entirely of little incompetent animals.

The first witness is the Mad Hatter, miserably cowed by the prospect of appearing before the Queen. The King's command — "Give your evidence ... and don't be nervous, or I'll have you executed on the spot" — does nothing to improve his morale.

To her surprise, Alice is called to testify. All during the trial, Alice has been growing, returning to her "normal" size. Alice continues to grow, and the King responds by reading from his notebook: "Rule Forty-two. All persons more than a mile high to leave the court."

After Alice accuses him of having invented the rule "just now," the King declares, "It's the oldest rule in the book."

Alice is not shy about expressing her own quite reasonable opinions. This naturally brings her into conflict with the Queen, who commands her to hold her tongue. Alice refuses, and the Queen shouts out her signature line: "Off with her head!" No one moves, and Alice responds with the most contemptuous literary lines ever directed at a court: "'Who cares for you?' said Alice (she had grown to her full size by this time). 'You're nothing but a pack of cards!'"

Alice has failed to find meaning in Wonderland but hopes that she will find logic and order in the trial. She sees the Wonderland court as a true court of justice, viewing the institution of law as a refuge of sanity in which an objective and undeniable truth will prevail. She excitedly identifies the various components of a court of law, such as the jury box and the jurors. The similarities of the Wonderland court to an aboveground court reinforce Alice's faith in the sanctity of law. Alice takes great pleasure in recognizing the elements of a courtroom, given the degree to which her expectations and perceptions have been confounded throughout her travels. Alice desires meaning and order, and the trial becomes to the last opportunity to find them.

Alice quickly realizes, however, that in a world without meaning, the search for truth and order can only be a sham. The trial mocks the legal process. The importance of trivial points supersedes core issues of right and wrong, innocence and guilt.

What is happening to President Trump seems to be coming straight out of Wonderland. Each time Americans hear about the alleged protectors of the law — e.g., Durham — our hopes for true justice are dashed. Each time we expect Hillary Clinton, Lois Lerner, Eric Holder, James Clapper, Adam Schiff, and Andrew McCabe to be severely punished for their deeds, we are, instead, privy to another display of arrogance, spite, lawlessness, and perfidy.

Comey, who was fired as FBI chief, after it was proven in the Durham Report that the FBI illegally ran an attempted coup against candidate and President Donald Trump based on evidence they knew was false and that came from the Hillary campaign becomes the darling of book deals and is feted like a hero.

Moreover, the Department of Justice ignores the illegal classified documents stolen by Joe Biden going back to 1974 that Joe held in his homes, offices, and open garage.

Mark Levin succinctly describes what is happening in front of us.

So President Trump is 76 years old. If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison just by one of these counts. Conspiracy to obstruct justice, which has a 20 year maximum sentence. This is a disgusting, disgusting mark on American history for the future to come by. The bandits in the White House, and the Democrat Party don't play fair anymore. They don't want to just win elections. They want to take control of this country. They want one party rule and they have used the Department of Justice and the FBI to get what they want. Merrick Garland is a mob lawyer. The Presidential Records Act is not a criminal statute and it was never intended to be. The Espionage Act of 1917 was passed under Woodrow Wilson, another corrupt president. Woodrow Wilson used it to go after his adversaries and they imprisoned 2000 people. ... There'd be no obstruction issue of any kind. Not even in anybody's imagination had they not criminalized this case. This is a document case. A document case where a President of the United States or a former President faces 100 years in federal prison. Is this some kind of a sick joke on the American people? Joe Biden says he never told them what to do. Joe Biden had to sign off on that's becoming a National Archives case to have it go to the Department of Justice. Who does he think he's lying to? The American people. This is a guy that's got documents from the time he was in the US senate, for God's sakes, in his garage. I don't want to hear from the legal analysts, the technicalities about false statements and obstruction. This should never have been a criminal case. They're throwing all these process crimes and all these crimes that grow out of the criminal investigation against Trump. What did he do with the documents? Did he sell them to the enemy? No.

Kylee Griswold writes, "After the [Biden] regime weaponized a bogus dossier, spied on his campaign, hamstrung his policy, impeached him, impeached him again, defamed him as a racist Nazi, made his supporters fear isolation and employment retribution, lied about him in every way imaginable on every news station and in every paper every day, and rigged elections again him, they're finally taking him down with some paperwork."

Consequently, "on Trump and everything else, the regime has gaslighted America into oblivion."

With Trump, it comes full circle, but it's the same old play. Their hoaxes fail, so the feds interfere in elections and then censor you for noticing. When a presidential election with historic turnout, last-minute changes to the law, and countless irregularities shatters confidence in our whole self-governing enterprise, the federal government convicts fed-up grannies for waving flags in the Capitol and calls concerned voters a threat to democracy. To hide their own crimes, they charge and convict the people you elected for daring to challenge them.

So now what?

If House Republicans play this game of 'let's see what the facts say' and 'there will be blowback if we overreach,' then it's over. When Democrats were in power, they impeached a sitting president twice, sued to secure his personal tax returns, and brought in a slew of witnesses to embarrass him in televised hearings without batting an eye. The bare minimum Republicans can do now is impeach Merrick Garland for attempting to throw a leading presidential candidate in jail over a records-keeping issue.

Demand this with your whole heart and soul, or else we are truly doomed as a nation.

