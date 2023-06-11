The feds already have all the evidence they need to charge Biden with bribery to change our policy in Ukraine

The DOJ has long held the evidence needed to charge Joe Biden with bribery to change our policy in Ukraine. (And also all the evidence needed to charge Hunter with several crimes, including violations of the tax code, of the laws governing the purchase of firearms, and laws prohibiting money laundering. ) Here is an overview of the evidence needed to charge with bribery to change our policy in Ukraine.

Our policy was to have Ukraine force Burisma and its owner Zlochevsky to return the oil and gas properties Zlochevsky stole when he was the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources. And Zlochevsky wanted that policy reversed.

The documents show that Zlochevsky was paying Hunter Biden approximately $83,000 a month. Zlochevsky claimed he was paying for corporate governance advice. However privately owned companies do not need corporate governance advice, and if they did, they wouldn’t hire Hunter Biden to provide it. And they wouldn’t pay anyone $83,000 a month for such advice.

Documents show that Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Victor Shokun, issued an arrest warrant on Zlochevsky in the event he returned to Ukraine from foreign exile and placed seizures on his and Burisma’s property. Shortly after that, Victoria Nuland publicly claimed for the first time that Shokin was corrupt and had to go. Joe Biden has publicly bragged that he then went to Ukraine and forced the government to fire Shokin by threatening to withhold foreign aid.

The same political establishment that claimed Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation has also promoted the idea that it was NATO policy to have Shokin fired for corruption. I’ve never seen anything to support that other NATO members said anything of the sort but, the fact is, the US acted for NATO in Ukraine pretty much unilaterally.

And consider that during the time the Bidens were involved in Ukraine, there were two other prosecutors general, both of whom were corrupt and assisted Zlochevsky escaping justice, and neither Nuland nor Biden called them corrupt or demanded their ouster. Nor did any other NATO member.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey CC BY 2.0 license

And consider that we provide foreign aid to many corrupt countries where political corruption is not prosecuted and no one I know has any memory of our demanding that the prosecutors in those countries be fired.

It strikes me that the payments to Hunter Biden are enough. You can bribe a public official by paying his family. Plus, Hunter’s emails show he paid up to half of his compensation to his father.