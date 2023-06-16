Intelligent design trumps AI and any programmed intelligence

Let's start with the magic of creating a human:

You start with a tiny sperm and egg which hook up to start the development of a child, not a blob.

The sperm resides in a male's testicles.

The eggs reside in a female's ovaries.

In a few short months, this tiny sperm and egg develop into 300 bones for a baby at birth.

We inherit a set of 23 chromosomes from our mothers and another set of 23 from our fathers.

One of those pairs are the chromosomes that determine the biological sex of a child – girls have an XX pair and boys have an XY pair.

By eight weeks, almost all organs in a baby have developed of which there are 79 known organs.

According to Healthline:

An organ is a group of tissues that has a unique purpose. They perform vital life-supporting functions, like pumping blood or eliminating toxins. Many resources state that there are 79 known organs in the human body. Together, these structures keep us alive and make us who we are.

Every baby has unique DNA, except for identical twins which have the nearly the same DNA, save for minor mutations.

No matter how many billions of babies are born, they each have unique fingerprints, including even identical twins.

An organ that women have, but men don't have, is the uterus where the baby is protected and develops.

The uterus is a female reproductive organ that is responsible for many functions in the processes of implantation, gestation, menstruation, and labor.

The placenta is an amazing organ that develops in a woman’s uterus during pregnancy and provides many functions to protect the mother and the baby and to allow safe development for the baby.

The placenta is an organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy. This structure provides oxygen and nutrients to a growing baby. It also removes waste products from the baby's blood. The placenta attaches to the wall of the uterus, and the baby's umbilical cord arises from it.

Mammary glands are also amazing, and women are the ones that have the glands capable of breastfeeding a newborn baby.

As the baby grows, the amount of milk increases, and the nutrients change automatically. No one opens the woman’s breasts to insert different nutrients.

Antibodies are also created to protect the baby from a new virus or bacteria.

Both your milk and the process of breastfeeding change as your baby grows and develops. The nutrients in your milk adapt to your growing baby's needs, as does the amount of milk you produce. The anti-infective properties in breast milk also increase if you or your baby is exposed to a new bacteria or virus.

I would challenge any developer of artificial intelligence to try to replicate the development of a baby from conception to and after birth. I do not believe it can be done.

It is hard to believe that so many journalists and other Democrats have so much trouble defining what a woman is when there are clearly so many distinctive biological differences. Their unwillingness to define the difference couldn’t be political, could it? Especially since Democrats claim they are the party of science.

Puberty is a natural cycle that is very important for children to go through.

The goal of puberty is to prepare the body to reproduce. Traditionally, it is the gateway to adolescence, a period of psychological, intellectual, and social growth that readies children for the social roles and independence of adulthood.

Puberty blockers have not been approved for children who are claimed transgender and there are some potential dangers but that doesn’t seem to stop the people pushing young children to make adult decisions to change their gender.

Puberty blockers have not received FDA approval for use on children who are transgender.



But there is emerging evidence of potential harm from using blockers, according to reviews of scientific papers and interviews with more than 50 doctors and academic experts around the world.

The human brain is a magnificent example of intelligent design. It is not fully developed until children become adults. Why would anyone with a brain think that young children would be capable of deciding to alter their entire life and have a dangerous operation to cut off certain body parts and change their gender.

The brain finishes developing and maturing in the mid-to-late 20s. The part of the brain behind the forehead, called the prefrontal cortex, is one of the last parts to mature. This area is responsible for skills like planning, prioritizing, and making good decisions.

People say that driverless cars will be safer than humans driving. I tell people I will be dead before I trust a car that is programmed by humans, that is designed by humans, and where the cameras and computers are designed by humans more than having myself or another human drive the car.

The computing capacity of a mouse brain is estimated as 100,000 million operations per second (10¹¹ cps), and that of the human brain is roughly 10¹⁴ cps (100 billion).

The older I get the more I am amazed with all of nature and how we have been blessed with so many natural resources and elements that allow us to thrive.

Just look at all the plants and animals and look at how they produce and rely on instincts to thrive and survive.

I also trust the natural cycle of everything much more than I would ever believe that Kerry, Gore, Biden, AOC, Gates, and others when they say they can control the climate. That is certifiably nuts.

