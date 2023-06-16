China is putting its soldiers on U.S. soil, and thanks to Joe Biden's open border, it can --congressman
Is China positioning its soldiers on U.S. soil in preparation for a conflict with the U.S.?
That's what one congressman has warned.
According to JustTheNews:
House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., on Wednesday said China is likely sending military personnel into the United States across the southern border.At a press conference announcing an investigation into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Green said there are "Chinese Nationals, many of whom are military-aged men" with ties to the Chinese Communist Party who have crossed the southern border and been released into the United States."We have no idea who these people are and it's very likely, using Russia's template of sending military personnel into Ukraine, China is doing the same in the United States," Green also said.The revelation came from a Border Patrol sector chief, Green said, adding that he expects a classified briefing on the matter in the near future.
Chinese special forces, as well as Chinese spies, as Yon noted in his interview with Emerald Robinson, were getting into the U.S. because the U.S. was letting them in.
Meanwhile, it's worth noting what China has already done to suggests its invasion intentions.
They've brazenly surveilled the U.S. using what they claimed was a weather balloon blown off course last February, taking that weather balloon all over the U.S. heartland until the Biden administration was pressured by the public into shooting it down. Might that knowledge be of use to an army now sitting in place, awaiting its orders from Beijing?
They've also brazenly set up police stations on U.S. soil, making themselves a sovereign state within someobody else's sovereign state, and using it to threaten dissidents among other things. The FBI shut down a few of these stations -- and the rest, so far as is known, are still operating with impunity.
Something is going on with this activity. On a historic basis, China knows all about the importance of walls for keeping foreign invaders out. The flip side is that it would also know all about how foolish those are who don't understand this lesson from Chinese history. They would know how to take advantage.
That's just the baseline for starters.
What use might paramilitary Chinese forces in place in the U.S. be?
Well, if China means to take Taiwan by force, which they have shown all intentions of doing, disrupting U.S. support for Taiwan, would likely be paramount. Chinese paramilitaries could blow up supply lines, target ammo factories, disrupt electricity, water and gas lines, and black out the Internet as war aims while they engaged in their operation against Taiwan. They could even blow up food factories or set agricultural production centers on fire. We see a lot of that already, with no explanations forthcoming.
Usually, the Russians, who have plenty of motivation given the U.S. support for Ukraine, are suspected, but the Chinese are Russia's ally now, and they too are similarly motivated. Might that be happening.
Perhaps we will find out through Congress, because we sure as heck aren't going to be finding out much from China-compromised Joe Biden.
What it suggests is that a war with China may be far closer than thought, as well as right here on U.S. soil, which hasn't happened in any major way since the Civil War.
That's a major shift, and it's critical that Congressman Green and all other patriots in the House follow up on this matter as expeditiously as possible.
