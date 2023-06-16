China is putting its soldiers on U.S. soil, and thanks to Joe Biden's open border, it can --congressman

Is China positioning its soldiers on U.S. soil in preparation for a conflict with the U.S.?

That's what one congressman has warned.

According to JustTheNews:

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., on Wednesday said China is likely sending military personnel into the United States across the southern border. At a press conference announcing an investigation into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Green said there are "Chinese Nationals, many of whom are military-aged men" with ties to the Chinese Communist Party who have crossed the southern border and been released into the United States. "We have no idea who these people are and it's very likely, using Russia's template of sending military personnel into Ukraine, China is doing the same in the United States," Green also said. The revelation came from a Border Patrol sector chief, Green said, adding that he expects a classified briefing on the matter in the near future.

It sounds fantastical, the figment if a fevered mind seeing Chinese conspiracies all over the place.

But there's reason to think it's not. The information is correlated with a striking rise in Chinese illegal border crossers into the U.S. through our southern border, some 10,000 from October 2022, the beginning of the federal fiscal year, through April 2023, a sharp rise compared to about 2,000 who arrived from the same period last year.

Virtually all of them are military-aged young men. Might that just be the plan? Green's point, that this was how Russia began its offensive against Ukraine, is likely important -- this is the new style of warfare for nations that mean to win, at least, and the Chinese are famous for copycatting.

Getting out of China, an openly communist country, is not an easy matter even for those with high social credit scores. You can bet that those who have actually challenged the regime do not have high social credit scores to be permitted to so much as buy a plane ticket out of the country and would very likely be denied passports or exit routes out. So anyone who didn't have trouble getting out of China in order to turn up at the U.S.'s open border, needs extra scrutiny which they are not getting.

There's additional evidence that the Chinese military is getting itself into the U.S., too.

Journalist Michael Yon reported two weeks ago that Chinese migrants heading into the U.S. from Panama's Darien Gap were seen conducting a chicken-blood drinking ritual, which is something China's special forces do as a rite of passage.