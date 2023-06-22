America was founded as an idea. The American idea is that men are born with rights from God, that among these rights are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and we formed our government to develop a more perfect union. In every other country of the world, the belief is that their citizens' rights are given to them by their government, not by God.

We wrote our Constitution, adopted in 1789, to implement the American idea because we were not perfect at the start, but pointing out that our efforts should always be directed at forming a more perfect union.

It took us 76 years from the adoption of the Constitution to put an end to human (regardless of skin color) slavery. But we implemented it. It took us another hundred years to implement the American idea that there is no such thing as "separate but equal." But we implemented it. It took us 130 years to implement the American idea that all men, including women, were created equal and had the right to vote among other things. But we did it.

However, for the past of 60 years or so, the implementation of the American idea has gone awry.

We need not feel guilty about the actions of those who came before us. They adopted the American idea and recognized the need to implement it. Every generation before us has implemented parts of the American idea. Over 1 million of those who came before us gave their lives to implement the American idea, recognizing that we are here not as perfect beings, but we are here to try to develop a more perfect union.

We must resolve to fight the "woke," cancel culture, Marxism, socialism, etc. by remembering the American idea, educating or re-educating others about the American idea and holding our elected officials at all levels of government, as well as ourselves, accountable to implementing the American idea.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are in endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights. Among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. "

"We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union..."

Bill is a Vietnam-era veteran with a degree in psychology. He operated a mental health treatment facility before starting an internet advertising agency. He served as a manager or consultant on numerous political campaigns from the level of city council (on which he served as council president in his own town for twelve years), to PA governor races. Now retired, he can be reached at billhall43@protonmail.com.

Image: Pashi via Pixabay, Pixabay License.