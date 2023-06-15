California state senator urges parents to ‘flee California’

See also: California Democrats propose bill to confiscate parents’ children if they oppose gender change

State Senator Scott Wilk has issued a startling warning for parents, one for which I cannot think of any parallel in US history. Lest you consider him a minor local politician, keep in mind that a California state senator represents far more people than a member of Congress: almost one million constituents.

The reason the Senator warned his constituents with children to flee the state is:

California lawmakers in the State Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday moved forward with a measure that would require courts to consider a parent's acceptance of their child's gender identity in custody or visitation cases. “As the mother of a trans child, it is jarring to know that TGI youth are at a higher risk of depression, mental health crises, self-harm and suicide than their cisgender peers,” said Assemblymember Lori Wilson, the bill's author, in a statement. “The TGI Youth Empowerment Act provides California the opportunity to take one step closer to building a safer, more dignified, and equitable world for TGI youth and their families.”

Senator Wilk sees this bill as an indicator of what’s ahead: (transcript via Grabien)

“I’m now in year 11 in the state legislature, and all the time we’re proposing policies to protect children. After 11 years, I’ve come to conclusion that we need to start protecting parents. That’s just not happening. I’ve been here and witnessed a full-frontal assault on charter schools, taking away parents’ choice in how their children are going to be educated, to the detriment particularly of children of color. “In recent years we have put government bureaucrats between parents, children and doctors when it comes to medical care. And now we have this where if a parent does not support the ideology of the government, they’re going to be taken away from the home. “Now, I agree with both Senator Wiener and Senator Laird that today it only involves divorce proceedings — and, frankly, a judge can already factor this in — but I can assure you it’s not going to end with divorce proceedings. “In the past, when we’ve had these discussions and I’ve seen parental rights atrophied, I’ve encouraged people to keep fighting. I’ve changed my mind on that. If you love your children, you need to flee California. You need to flee. “We’re moving towards the pathway of the ‘Handmaid’s Tale.’ California’s becoming the new Gilead and it just breaks my heart. I’m born and raised in this state. I love this state. I’m not going to stay in this state because it’s just too oppressive and I believe in freedom, and so I’m going to move to America when I leave the legislature.”

Taking custody of a child away from a parent because the parent does not want the child to be mutilated or permanently developmentally damaged with hormone-suppressing drugs is fully predictable if this measure becomes law. The language used by the bill's sponsor, Senator Wilson, that the bill is "one step closer..." reveals that a much larger agenda is at work.

If Senator Wilk’s warning isn’t ignored by the legacy media, it will be mercilessly mocked.

I take only slight comfort in the fact that Governor Gavin Newsom would have to sign this bill, if it passes both the Assembly and Senate, for it to become law. Given his obvious ambition to run for president, he would be loath to hand an issue to the Republican nominee: Newsom signed a law to take a child away from a parent if the parent doesn’t support transgender surgery.

Of course, Newsom would receive tremendous blowback from the trans claque, who are well-funded, well-organized, and ruthless. But that might serve him as a Sister Souljah moment to create a national image as a moderate, reasonable Democrat and help neutralize the toxicity of California’s politics in other parts of the nation.

