Biden’s and Fetterman’s race to the bottom in the incoherence sweepstakes

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” – George Orwell, 1984.

The last couple of days have provided more evidence that both Joe Biden and John Fetterman have brain damage that is worsening with time. Nevertheless, Democrats continue to tell us that both are fine and fully capable of performing their jobs. Both we and the Democrat machinery know this for a lie, but that’s the point: Democrats are driving home the fact that they have acquired sufficient power in America that the only truth is what they tell us to believe.

We are exposed daily to Joe Biden’s continued deterioration. Yesterday, a video circulated showing Biden closing a speech before a gun control crowd by saying, “God save the queen, man”:

BIDEN: “God save the Queen!"



He’s in Connecticut. And the Queen is dead…



pic.twitter.com/dfJKrR595x — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2023

Was he referring to the now-deceased Queen Elizabeth II? And if he was, was that an appropriate thing for an American president to say, even if the queen in question is dead? Or was he referring to the man who jiggled his fake boobs on White House grounds the other day while Biden celebrated the wonders of sexual deviancy? Who really knows? It was Joe.

What emerged today was another highlight from that same appearance. This time, Biden was “explaining” how gun braces work. (You know, the stabilizers developed for vets whose injuries prevent them from holding a gun unaided.)

BIDEN: "Made it harder for people buy stabilized brief— braces. Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun, makes it more, you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/97si7QLrr8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Even if you tease recognizable content from the gibberish, everything Biden said is wrong:

Basically Biden believes that the more braces you put on your pistol, the higher caliber it goes. If you put enough braces on your pistol it will make it fire .950 JDJ #MORECALIBER #ALLTHECALIBERS #CHODECARTRIDGE https://t.co/BnGonhGsLu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 17, 2023

Not to be outdone, yesterday, John Fetterman tried to make a statement about the collapse of a section of I-95:

Senator John Fetterman on the I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia:



"I, uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?" pic.twitter.com/QN84NhBmpS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

I hope you got that.

Then, today, Fetterman (elegantly clad in a hoodie and gym shorts) teamed with Biden in a mind-boggling competition of incoherence and confusion:

FETTERMAN: "[Biden] is here to commit to work with the governor and the delegadation to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well, too. This is a president that is committed to infructure, yeah, and then on top of that the jewel kind of a law of the infration." pic.twitter.com/9kBdp9MKK7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Senator John Fetterman: "It's a pleasure to be here and to introduce my friend, Congressman Boyle Bile."



(He means Rep. Brendan Boyle) pic.twitter.com/kNXX63loJh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Biden makes a bizarre joke to crickets in the audience, then asks, "Alright, where we going?" 😬 pic.twitter.com/fioHouj5mX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

Many urge us to feel compassion for these two men, both of whom are viewed as victims of the Lady Macbeths in their lives, women who live for the glamor and power of their roles. However, I seem to lack the compassion gene. I see two men who campaigned as vigorously (if unintelligibly) as possible for office and obviously still have enough sense to be aware of what’s happening around them. That they don’t withdraw is everything you need to know about their decency or lack thereof.

My compassion, instead, is for the American people who voted against these decrepit remnants. That compassion isn’t just because the Democrat establishment routinely trots out these two human wrecks to represent Pennsylvania and the United States, embarrassing those who voted for mentally competent patriots. It’s also because of the message behind these embarrassments.

Everyone knows Biden and Fetterman cannot exercise their elected duties, yet they continue in office. If the party cared about America, it would gently force them into retirement. What’s happening, instead, is that we are being reminded that the Democrat party and its administrative agents in the Deep State are in charge. The puppets are for entertainment value. The real business is going on behind the scenes where, despite our living in an ostensible representative democracy, we have no say in our government.

Fetterman and Biden get paraded around because the Party no longer tries to deny its centrality and immutability. Instead, it amuses its members by using the remnants of two men always known for their incompetence (and, of course, Biden’s corruption) to flaunt its power.

I’ll let George Orwell conclude this essay, using two pertinent quotes, both from 1984:

In a way, the world-view of the Party imposed itself most successfully on people incapable of understanding it. They could be made to accept the most flagrant violations of reality, because they never fully grasped the enormity of what was demanded of them, and were not sufficiently interested in public events to notice what was happening. By lack of understanding they remained sane. They simply swallowed everything, and what they swallowed did them no harm, because it left no residue behind, just as a grain of corn will pass undigested through the body of a bird. [snip] “The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. What pure power means you will understand presently. … We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship.”

Image: Biden and Fetterman. Twitter screen grab.