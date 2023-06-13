Biden, Trump, and the emerging Democrat MAGA movement

President Biden his political team aided and abetted by MSM hacks are trying to drive a wedge between Republican voters.

President Biden laid out the terms of his upcoming reelection campaign — claiming “MAGA Republicans” are the “real problem” America is facing today.

Their not-so-hidden agenda is to attempt to peel off sufficient number of non-MAGA Republicans from voting for Donald Trump in 2024. However, looking Trump polling numbers going up, there are storm-force warning signs of a historical tactical and strategic political blunder unfolding, in unleashing a politicized DOJ/FBI attack on Biden's potential rival. In fact the great comedian Chris Rock nailed it perfectly: Chris Rock says arresting Donald Trump is like arresting Tupac Shakur: 'He's just going to sell more records. Are you stupid?'

As a point of fact Tupac before his tragic early death sold 75 million records.

Thus, President Biden and his Democrat cronies better rethink trying to fracture Republican unity. It is now a failing strategy because what they did is so egregiously over the line and out of harmony with Americans' sense of fair play and equal justice.

So far, many of my R friends who were not Trump supporters, have embraced the symbolic combat rule that ----an attack of this magnitude on one is an attack on all.

However, dynamic turnabout is also fair play.

Since true believers in the progressive hard left take no prisoners and are in practice very, very, nasty, vindictive and unyielding humorless individuals, in adherence to their secular dogma, they may drive out sane members of that party who are very pro-America and believe in our core values that America is truly a great country.

Sadly center-left voters often keep quiet.

After all, calling oneself a MAGA Democrat would prove to be a horrific public mistake and make the old Monty Python skit “no one expects the Spanish Inquisition” turn into a very real public inquisition and not punch line.

It is so evident that writers, reporters and talking heads who are not 1000% in harmony with progressive party line narrative news doctrine are often viciously attacked.

However, the underlying unspoken and so far, hidden truth is that many of the once-solid center-left Democrat party voters may have had enough.

Enter Robert Kennedy, Jr. and his words sound like the famous battle cry of John Paul Jones:“I have not yet begun to fight.”

“This is what happens when you censor somebody for 18 years,” Mr. Kennedy said, a reference to his complaint that social media platforms and the mainstream media have not given him a fair hearing. “I got a lot to talk about. They shouldn’t have shut me up for that long because now I’m really going to let loose on them for the next 18 months. They’re going to hear a lot from me.”

Going into political battle, Robert Kennedy could not have a better, more courageous, seasoned veteran on his side than former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard:

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard who says she is leaving the Democratic Party "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic party," she said on an episode of her podcast. "It's now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers, driven by cowardly wokeness..." Gabbard additionally accused the party of "stoking anti-white racism," being contemptuous toward religion and police and driving the country closer to nuclear war.

Having had the totally immoral and corrupt Hillary Clinton challenge her patriotism, Tulsi has become a formidable former combat veteran warrior sounding with pitch perfect truth a warning to Robert Kennedy, Jr. about what is yet to come when the D slime machine operators crank up to attack him.

"If that doesn't work, they go to step number three, which is pull out all the stops and destroy. And for me, this is when Hillary Clinton went out and started saying that I was a traitor, a Russian asset going against the country that I love," she continued.

I suspect and sincerely hope that in this election cycle instead of the Republican party being fractured, the progressive, and take no prisoners woke wing of the here-to-for Democrat party will create enough quiet unspoken “MAGA Democrats” in the coming election to sweep President Biden and his corrupt family into the metaphorical dust bin of history as horrific violators of the rule of law, among their other money grubbing high crimes.

