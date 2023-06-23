Barack Obama and his Connecticut social security number

Barack Obama has used a stolen social security number most of his adult life. The one he uses was issued on March 28, 1977 to someone living in Connecticut, born in 1890 and is now long deceased. Obama was fifteen years old that day, living in Hawaii and playing on the junior varsity basketball team at Punahou. I uncovered the SSN information and include it in my memoir The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama.

Obama violated federal law by using a phony number. From the United States Code: “Identity theft laws under 18 U.S.C § 1028 makes it a crime to misuse someone’s identifying information, whether personal or financial. Personal identifying information can include social security numbers, driver's license number, credit card or bank account information, and PIN numbers obtained through the internet.”

Obama is a felon -- plain and simple. He should have a Hawaiian social security number like his half-sister, Maya, starting with the numbers 575 or 576. He claimed he worked at Baskin-Robbins when he was fifteen. It would have required a social security number. Instead, Obama has a number starting with 042, used for the exclusive use of CT residents, and which appeared on his 2009 tax return while he was president. Someone forgot to remove the number.

From 1936 until June 2011 social security numbers were assigned by the address on the SS-5 form used to apply for one. Under Obama, the law was changed to randomize where the applicant was living when he or she applied. Imagine that.

When social security numbers were first issued in 1936, it was supposed to augment retirement plans. The Social Security Trust Fund was not a part of any other government program until President Jimmy Carter raided it in 1977 and combined it with the general fund. To date the government has borrowed $2.7 trillion From the Social Security Trust Fund to pay for other government spending. That is 38% of the intra-government debt.

So -- the government is stealing our retirement money (thanks to a peanut farmer and the second worse president we ever had) and in a couple of years the worst president we ever had, and a felon, will receive social security benefits using a contrived and illegal social security number.

What a great country we live in!

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in the State of Ohio for thirty years and is president of Susan Daniels & Associates. Her memoir, The Rubbish Hauler's Wife versus Barack Obama, is available at Amazon.com.

