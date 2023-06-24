Hey, WaPo: DIctatorships aren't always run by men in fancy braided uniforms

It has been clear for a long time that if you can get the puppets at the WaPo and other media outlets to repeat talking points. lie about political opponents, and hide the truth of your corruption, you can greatly expand your wealth and power.

It is a simple concept to understand.

But here we have the Washington Post, going on a rant about dictators elsewhere and what they do.

The editorial starts this way:

In the past decade or so, dictators have forged transnational bonds that are stronger than ever.

It's pie-in-the-sky, and laughable, given what's going on here.

What the Post didn't mention in its lament on dictators, was first of all, the legal institute they cite as a benchmark, the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, is financed 6-1 by USAID, led by Samantha Power, to the tune of some $6 million in its annual report, and Power also is quoted in at least one blurb on the site, while previous financial reports showed that this legal firm's other financing from private sources at around $1 million, may have at least partly come from George Soros's Open Society Foundation, based on these earlier reports here and here.

The Post piece claims that dictators share information about how to control people, citing surveillance, censorship, social credit systems, and jailing dissidents.

But if you really want to control the people, just decide what energy products they are allowed to use. Just have the media repeatedly say the science is settled and call anyone who disagrees a climate change denier to get people to ignore them. Call them anti-science. Don't worry about ever showing scientific data to support your policies. The complicit media doesn't care. Just have the media repeat dire predictions over and over again. It doesn't matter that the predictions are always false.

If you have a serious virus, make sure the media participates in shutting up anyone who disagrees with the government edicts. Call them anti-vaxxers and anti-science. Repeat the lie that anyone who disagrees wants people to die.

Keep kids out of school. The more you dumb them down, the more they will bend over and take whatever dictatorial edicts you inflict on them. Don't worry, the compliant media will go along and pretend it is for their own good.

Make sure that poor kids don't have a choice to go to better schools. Giving them greater opportunities to move up the economic ladder, may reduce your control.of them.

Dictators have much greater power if they can keep generations of people dependent on the government. Have policies that encourage the break-up of families. Single parenthood is the greatest indicator of who will end up in poverty. Make the people believe you care about them by giving them free stuff.

Another major component of a dictator's power is to have complete control of the Justice Department. You then can continually investigate and arrest political opponents while protecting yourself and political supporters no matter how many laws you break and how corrupt you are.

It is also good if you can use your tax authority to target your political opponents to shut them up and scare them. A devoted IRS can also protect you and your family no matter how many kickbacks you take. Every once in a while someone may get a slap on the wrist but you and your family members will do very well.

The legal institute the Post cites has the U.S. on its bad list for passing legislation through elected representatives (you know, representative democracy) limiting antifa and Black Lives Matters protests. They even have a "protest tracker" showing all the purported outrages. They don't mention any of these real outrages that are turnng our country into a dictatorship.

The U.S. has fallen to a lowly 25 in the Heritage Foundation's 2023 Index of Economic Freedom ranking while in past years it has ranked number one.

It's also fallen to a lowly 9 in the International Institute for Management Development's World Competitiveness Ranking, and in the past, never was missing from the top three until 2017.

Speaking of dictatorships...

