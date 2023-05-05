Wonder why they call Robert Kennedy a ‘racista’

Here in Texas, we can't stop talking about the horrific shooting in Cleveland, close to Houston. As expected, the immigration activists jumped on Governor Greg Abbott for saying that the alleged killer is an illegal immigrant and that some of the victims were also here illegally. It created the usual back and forth about "nobody is illegal" or that the governor was exploiting the issue politically.

So I was happy to hear what Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said about all this. Let's hear it:

"Francisco Oropeza Perez-Torres has been arrested for the murder of 5 people," Kennedy wrote. "It is not anti-immigrant bigotry to demand an immigration system that keeps out criminals. In fact, letting them in stokes bigotry. As President, I will enforce a secure border, and I will expand the kind of LEGAL immigration that made our country great." Perez-Torres allegedly killed five neighbors after one of them asked him to stop firing a rifle in his yard so his baby could sleep. According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, after the conversation, Oropesa allegedly entered the neighboring home and killed five of the 10 people inside. The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 8, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18. In another tweet, Kennedy noted that it was possible to be pro-immigration and be in favor of closing the border.

That's an incredible statement coming from a Democrat. On the other hand, is it? Or is someone in the Democrat Part finally speaking some sense?

Not long ago, it would have been impossible to watch a serious Democrat on TV arguing that a man should have the right to compete against a woman or more specifically take her trophy away or rewrite records. Again, that would have been unthinkable but President Biden is surrounded by people like that who write his speeches. I certainly don't remember Joe Biden being a champion of any of this before he sold his soul to win the 2020 nomination.

Finally, a Democrat who wants to make sense. I hope that he forces Democrats to come to their senses.

