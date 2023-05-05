The disastrous Woke trend in Biden’s military puts Americans at grave risk

What's the cost of losing your grip on reality? Or is there no difference between relying on the Wokish alternative of confused pronouns and cross dressers rather than old-fashioned sweat and intellect?

Back in the day, every reporter knew immediately which editors didn’t have a clue about how to be a journalist. Thankfully, the least competent were eventually assigned inconsequential duties or quit and went into PR. But as long as incompetents remained in the newsroom, reporters lost whatever respect might be expected for a superior like that in the chain of command.

Today, the U.S. Army is giving troops

“…extensive guidance for how to integrate transgender soldiers into its ranks, including … how to respond to pregnant men.”

How must that be going? Is it proper to pop the question? “When is your baby due?”

Veterans’ Day Parade, Austin, TX 2020 (via Facebook)

It appears the Biden armed forces have a preference, and it’s not for the old school model. The Woker the soldier, it seems the higher his eventual rank; and the more encouragement en route. Exhibits #1 and #2: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, of whom Victor Davis Hanson says they “exude Woke pieties.”

There were many incompetent editors because for many newsies it was easier to edit someone else’s copy than to actually find and report a story. But even so, most of the incompetents still had a grip on reality. So, discussing a story with them wasn’t completely futile.

How does that work in today’s Army where decisions are matters of life and death and soldiers are to follow orders, not discuss them with their superiors?

The Woke U.S. Army has lost its grip on reality. How many rank and file still have confidence in their leadership? They now lecture troops on how to “respond to a pregnant man.”

Perhaps this is why the Navy SEAL who helped kill bin Laden had this reaction to the Navy’s new drag-queen recruitment campaign: “I can’t believe I fought for this bulls–t.”

“The US Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. I’m done. China is going to destroy us.”

It’s now much easier to put a girly man in charge of soldiers and sailors than it was to put an incompetent in charge of newspaper reporters. Never thought I’d see the day.

But it gives pause when thinking how close America is to shooting wars with China over Taiwan and with Russia over Ukraine.