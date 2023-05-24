Why is the NAACP against Black people succeeding?

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the venerable civil rights organization that seems to have sneakily changed its name to the National Organization Against the Advancement of Colored People, recently issued a statement decidedly against the advancement of “colored people” in Florida.

WASHINGTON – Today, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida. The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis' aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools. The formal travel notice states, "Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color." "Let me be clear - failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all," said NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson. "Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon. He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We're not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation."

Huh? Has the NAACP confused Florida with Democrat-run cities where the prevailing reality is definitely "hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon..."? According to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida ranks #1 with "Black-Owned Businesses With Employees" and #2 with "Hispanic-Owned Businesses With Employees."

Black-owned businesses employ 77,136 Floridians and represent an annual payroll of $2.63 billion. Florida has the second-most Black-owned businesses in the country, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce. The Florida Chamber on Wednesday announced that it had started tracking the number of Black-owned businesses in the state and including the ranking on its Florida Scorecard website. According to the Chamber, there are more than 250,000 Black-owned businesses in Florida and they collectively employ 77,136 Floridians and represent an annual payroll of $2.63 billion. “The good news is Florida is currently #2 in the nation, with the #1 spot close in reach,” the Chamber said in a news release.

Joining other Americans fleeing crime ridden, tax heavy and colder states, Blacks are moving to Florida where they now account for 17% of the state's population.

Florida is also a nice place for Blacks to visit if they don't live there according to the admittedly partisan Visit Florida as Florida has

—Experienced record-breaking tourism numbers year after year, attracting the largest share of the African American vacation market in the country. —Enacted the toughest anti-discrimination laws in the country, protecting all people.

NAACP: listen to your constituents!