Who are the real 'Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremists'?

Most of the six million–plus illegal aliens who have entered the U.S. under the Biden Regime are young, unattached single males who speak only Spanish and are illiterate, impoverished, and lack vocational skills, making assimilation extremely challenging. They are low-status males who may never be able to have sex, find romance, or start a family. Condemned to bachelorhood, with nothing to live for and nothing to lose, they are tailor-made to form violent criminal gangs like MS-13.

DHS & FBI False Narrative

They are "involuntary celibates" (AKA incels). Ironic — according to the definition from the FBI and DHS, incels can only be right-wing or white male citizens, leading to domestic violent extremism. With its wide-open border policy, the Biden administration is building a nationwide foreign incel subculture threatening the stability and security of America for generations.

The FBI published last month the "Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremism" reference guide (here). In addition, the FBI has formed an incel pre-crime unit that monitors the internet, scanning for terms like "red pill," "great replacement," and "Alt-Right." The guide is a theme from Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals: "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it." The Department of Homeland Security also targets domestic violent extremism, creating a prejudice towards a segment of U.S. male citizens. Finally, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence piled on with its report on domestic violent extremism for its umbrella organizations.

Mayorkas, at the 2023 United States Conference of Mayors, pledged support by dispatching DHS experts to cities to assist with developing a pre-crime program to prevent domestic violent extremism — a page from Steven Spielberg's Minority Report. Life does imitate art.



Picture of DHS director Mayorkas and San Antonio mayor Nirenberg holding a non-public meeting on "domestic violent extremism" was obtained through the Texas Open Records Act.

The Progressive cultural attack on masculinity weakens males emotionally, mentally, and physically. The outcome is creating weak, feminized men. The strategic long march is to defund the police. But, with millions of young foreign single males pouring over the border, will women be able to stop third-world predation? Rainbow neo-Marxists' control over the masses increases when an excess of male demography created by the influx of foreign low-status males leads to instability and violence, requiring totalitarian measures with the intent to strip personal freedom.

Much, Much More of the Same

Last June, before Title 42 was extended, the CIA-founded USAID funded a $314-million aid package of humanitarian assistance specifically targeting Venezuelan migrants. It was no coincidence that there was a subsequent surge of Venezuelans illegally crossing the border. In early April, DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and USAID director Samantha Power, with the U.S. delegation, again met with Panama officials. The mission is to continue illegal migration (primarily males), not reduce it, given the tidal wave of illegal border-crosses.

In a press conference the day before Title 42 was lifted, Mayorkas reiterated that the border is secure.

The lifting of the Title 42 public health order does not mean our border is open. In fact, it is the contrary. Our use of our immigration enforcement authorities, under Title 8 of the United States Code, means tougher consequences for people that cross the border.

Conservative radio host George Rodriguez, who had firsthand experience with the MS-13 gangs and the Cuban Mariel boatlift with the Reagan administration's Justice Department, updates on the catastrophic impact of open borders on San Antonio and America.

"None Dare Call It Treason"

Homeland Security's charter is to "secure U.S. borders and approaches." However, Director Mayorkas has inverted the mission, targeting U.S. citizens as the threat while leaving the southern border wide open to cartels, criminals, and terrorists.

Bob Bishop is a resident of San Antonio and a forensic investigator and retired CPA.

