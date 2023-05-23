On global warming, so many problems with the data

It is hard to find any data to support what we have been told about temperatures and the climate, yet, we repeatedly see the talking point that “the science is settled” and people saying the dire predictions have been true.

Here is a report that shows that Arctic Ice, which has only been measured since 1981, is melting slower than normal, because it is cooler than normal. And that it is at 95% of the average. 5.4 million square miles vs. 5.67 million square miles.

The prediction was that the ice was melting fast and would soon be gone, not that sometimes it is melting and sometimes it is expanding.

The rate of sea ice loss for April 2023 was slow, owing to cool conditions across the ice-covered Arctic Ocean and below-average to near-average temperatures near the ice edge.

The April 2023 average Arctic sea ice extent was 13.99 million square kilometers (5.40 million square miles), tied with 2004 as the tenth lowest April in the satellite record (Figure 1a). The average monthly extent was 700,000 square kilometers (270,000 square miles) below the 1981 to 2010 average of 14.69 million square kilometers (5.67 million square miles), but 560,000 square kilometers (216,000 square miles) above the record low set in April 2019.

We have been told for years that we would have snowless winters, not that sometimes we would have record snows as we did out west this year.

We have been told that oceans are rising rapidly, and coastal cities would soon be underwater, not that they have risen an essentially immeasurable 9 inches in 140 years.

Why don’t the media and other green pushers tell the truth instead of giving dire predictions. The answer is that people wouldn’t capitulate if they learned the truth.

Anybody who believes that oceans, that average 12,080 feet deep, can be measured accurately within inches over centuries and that they can tell the cause of the increase needs to have their IQ examined.

Why are people, especially children, told the intentional lie that thousands of species are dying each year because of humans and our use of natural resources when the truth is that scientists can only identify 800 animal species that have gone extinct in the last 400 years, or two per year? The answer is clearly that the truth would not get support for the radical green agenda.

The Millennium Ecosystem Assessment , which involved more than a thousand experts, estimated an extinction rate that was later calculated at up to 8,700 species a year, or 24 a day. More recently, scientists at the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity concluded that: “Every day, up to 150 species are lost.” That could be as much as 10 percent a decade.

Yet only about 800 extinctions have been documented in the past 400 years.

“There are almost no empirical data to support estimates of current extinctions of 100, or even one, species a day,” he concluded.

The media say they couldn’t report about the Biden family corruption because they couldn’t verify the story but they gladly report the made-up numbers from W.H.O to scare the public.

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) warns in a report released Friday that rising temperatures could lead to more than nine million additional deaths each year by the end of the century.

Why don’t we read the facts instead, which is that more people die from the cold than heat, and it is very few people.

According to a 2014 study by the CDC , approximately 1,300 deaths per year from 2006 to 2010 were coded as resulting from extreme cold exposure, and 670 deaths per year from extreme heat.

Or this:

The study — published in the British journal The Lancet — analyzed data on more than 74 million deaths in 13 countries between 1985 and 2012. Of those, 5.4 million deaths were related to cold, while 311,000 were related to heat.

Here are some of the destructive policies of the radical greenies that are based on predictions, not scientific data:

The destruction of energy-producing companies that produce reasonably priced energy. (They clearly don’t care about the harm to the poor and middle class by high inflation).

The promotion of the highly flammable pollutant lithium while seeking to control CO2, a non-pollutant, clear gas, that makes plants grow and allows the world to be fed.

Spending trillions on carbon capture.

Selling worthless carbon credits so people like John Kerry can pretend they care as they fly in their private jets.

Outlawing gas stoves, furnaces, lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and gas grills.

The destruction of fishing and killing of whales by wind farms.

Environmentalists claim to worry about landfills and pollution so where are they going to put all the gas- powered equipment which will be worthless when the wind turbines wear out?

Why should anyone trust the same people who did the following when they said they could control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity, if we just hand over trillions, and give up our freedom and quality of life?

They lied that we could keep our health plan, doctor, and premiums would go down.

They lied throughout COVID and then claimed to be surprised when children became depressed, and their test scores went down.

They refused to control the border but lied that the border was closed.

They supported soft on crime district attorneys but claimed they weren’t soft on crime even as crime goes up.

They lied continuously to destroy Trump without evidence and refused to support his policies which were lifting all races.

They lied to get the corrupt, incompetent Biden into office.

The problem is not Biden’s age. It is his incompetence, ignorance, and dishonesty as he forces America to adapt to the radical, leftist agenda.

We should recognize the media, Biden, and other Democrats with the appropriate slogan abbreviated with MAPA. “Make America Poor Again."