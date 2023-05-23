'Transgender woman' suing yoga studio for kicking 'her' out of the women’s locker room

A transgender “woman” is suing a Manhattan yoga studio for $5 million because “she” was made to leave the women’s locker room and told to use the men’s locker room.

The lawsuit, Ali Miles (aka Dylan Miles) vs. Hot Yoga Chelsea, stated that some women “complained” about Miles’ “presence” in the women’s locker room, and that those women “yelled” and demanded that Miles “leave and cease using the facilities." Understandable.

The filing also reads, “Miles use of single-gender locker room and bathroom labeled Men, made Miles suffer shame, humiliation, and frustration; Miles, against Miles wishes and intent, was forced to use a locker room and bathroom that was not most closely aligned with Miles gender.” That’s as may be, but the locker and bathrooms were perfectly aligned with the “other” women’s gender, and there were a lot more of them than there were of Miles. And the actual women were obviously, and reasonably, highly uncomfortable with the presence of a large man in their locker room. With his maleness spilling out.

To wit: one witness alleged, “There's 150% man. There were things hanging out.” That witness added, “He was crouched on the floor before the shower stalls. It was very uncomfortable for one of the women that was in there, and she was completely naked.”

Sorry, Dylan (what is it with Dylans lately?), you can identify as a member of the opposite sex, as a different race or species, or as a Chevy Equinox, but that doesn’t make you one. Period. (Something which you will never have, no matter how fervently you wish otherwise.)

A man demanding to use the women’s locker room, and suing the institution that wouldn’t let him do so because he claimed to feel put upon?

Well, that is ballsy, I’ve got to give him that.

Image: TonoDiaz, via Freepik / Free License