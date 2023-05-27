NO to Susie Gelman as US Ambassador to Israel

Susie Gelman is absolutely the wrong candidate for US Ambassador to Israel. Ambassador to the Palestinian Authority maybe, but not to Israel.

In her role as chair of the Israel Policy Forum (someone will have to explain to me how she ever got that position), Gelman professed to love Israel as she works tirelessly against the best interests of Israel. Israel Policy Forum, like JStreet, attempts to impose left-wing radical policies on Israel. Susie Gelman embodies their unacceptable ideas.

She has worked to undermine the current Bibi Netanyahu government which she views as "extremist."

Gelman has called Israel’s Independence Day as “Nakba Day.”

How can someone who wrote in 2018 that the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem was “the highest level of brazen partisanship in U.S.-Israel relations since Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress in 2015 in which he expressed his opposition to the Iran nuclear deal," even agree to accept the position to sit in that embassy as the US Ambassador to Israel? That would be the height of personal and political hypocrisy by Susie Gelman.

It would also indicate to Israel that we have an American enemy sitting in our capital.



In her role as Ambassador to Israel she would be likely to implement the Biden administration’s intention behind a grant to “provide 5,000 Palestinians with commando training in Jordan and then deploy them to northern Samaria, and perhaps the South Hebron Hills."

I live in Netanya, very close to the Mediterranean Sea and I look at those South Hebron Hills from my living room and from my study where I wrote this report. If I can see them, American-trained Palestinian gunmen can see me and my hometown.

Netanya is a town that has a tragic history of foolish American policies imposed on Israel and, as one of the founders of the Netanya Terror Victims organization, I say never again.

Our antennas are hot wired into identifying who is good for us and who is against us, and Gelman does not fit into the former category.

Wealthy Gelman (granddaughter of Walter A. Haas, president and owner of Levi Strauss & Co.) and her husband have established a foundation that funds anti-Israel leftists causes. Her money has gotten her positions of influence and power from within the Democrat hierarchy.

As David Greenfield, researcher, and respected journalist, summarized, Gelman, sitting in her role in Jerusalem, would be in a position to wage diplomatic war against Israel.

If Biden or Blinken pick Gelman to this role it will be perceived in Israel as an unfriendly act.

Susie Gelman is absolutely the wrong candidate to be the next US Ambassador to Israel.

Photo credit: YouTube screeengrab