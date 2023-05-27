« NO to Susie Gelman as US Ambassador to Israel
May 27, 2023

Dashcam video of stolen Jeep on 100 MPH joy ride through Chicago shows how thieves get their jollies

By Thomas Lifson

A broken but still functional dash cam has yielded video of a Jeep stolen from a parking garage in downtown Chicago buzzing through stoplights, passing a police car (that didn’t offer a chase), missing a pedestrian, hitting an estimated 100 MPH and stopping for gas and McDonald’s. It’s a rare glimpse of the car thief’s lifestyle behind the wheel.

Although not quite Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride at Disneyland, it’s a hair-raising spectacle, especially considering the genuine hazards presented to the innocent drivers and pedestrians of Chicago.

Hat tip: Peter von Buol  

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab

