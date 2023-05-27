May 27, 2023
Dashcam video of stolen Jeep on 100 MPH joy ride through Chicago shows how thieves get their jollies
A broken but still functional dash cam has yielded video of a Jeep stolen from a parking garage in downtown Chicago buzzing through stoplights, passing a police car (that didn’t offer a chase), missing a pedestrian, hitting an estimated 100 MPH and stopping for gas and McDonald’s. It’s a rare glimpse of the car thief’s lifestyle behind the wheel.
Although not quite Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride at Disneyland, it’s a hair-raising spectacle, especially considering the genuine hazards presented to the innocent drivers and pedestrians of Chicago.
Hat tip: Peter von Buol
Photo credit: YouTube screengrab