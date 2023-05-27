Maybe we should do the 'persona non grata' thing with AMLO

To paraphrase that famous line from Anne Richards about then VP George H.W. Bush: "Poor Andres, he can't help it. He was born with a leftist foot in his mouth.” As you may remember, VP Bush went on to win big in 1988.

My guess is that Hispanics are not going to vote based on what they hear from AMLO.

The man who always wants a headline, President Andres Lopez Obrador of Mexico, decided to go cute on us. Let's hear about it:

Lopez Obrador accused DeSantis of pushing "anti-immigrant" policies and urged Hispanics not to vote for him. "I hope the Hispanics of Florida wake up and don't give him any votes, that they don't vote for those who persecute migrants, those who don't respect migrants," he said, according to The Guardian. The remarks are the latest instance of meddling in U.S. elections by the unpredictable Mexican premier, who has fumed at Republican criticism of his handling of immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. In March, he threatened to launch an "information campaign" against Republicans, telling Hispanics not to vote for them, after lawmakers suggested potential military action to take out the drug cartels pumping out fentanyl and sending it to the U.S.

So much for all those lectures about not intervening in other country's elections.

My guess is that AMLO is talking to Hispanics who are U.S. citizens and can vote in our elections. The problem for AMLO is that Hispanics have soured on President Biden. It's funny how paying more for gasoline and tortillas will change your political alliances. The second mistake is that AMLO thinks that Hispanics spend all their time talking about immigration. Most don't, but they do care about border control.

So maybe Governor DeSantis should say that we should declare the big mouth a "persona non grata" like they did in Peru.

Go out and eat some ceviche this weekend and say thanks to Peru.

Image: Tumiscu, Pixabay