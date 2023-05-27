A racist institution that truly deserves to be renamed: the ‘Democratic’ Party

The Left has certainly been busy over the past several years renaming or tearing down every building, monument, and institution it deems racist. One institution has inexplicably escaped its wrath. It is, of course, the “Democratic” party. Racial division has been a pillar of the party since its inception — whether it was slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, welfare dependence, affirmative action, or the destruction of the Black family, the “Democratic” Party is at the forefront of using race to divide the country for its own political power and the economic gain of its wealthy donors.

We have witnessed the destruction of statues and monuments that have stood for over a hundred years, numerous renaming of buildings on college campuses and in government, as well as bridges and parks. They have even tried to erase the Founding Fathers from everywhere their names appear. The goal is apparently the destruction of American society by the cultural Marxists who have seized control of the Left and have the support of the “Democratic” party. They are their shock troops and the street army of the Left…and they are ramping up their shenanigans in advance of the 2024 presidential election.

As historian and author Bruce Barlett outlines in his book Wrong on Race — the Democratic Party’s Buried Past, the Party has deceptively reinvented itself as the Civil Rights Party, in spite of its despicable racial history. Let’s review a few of the destructive and divisive policies the Democrats have advanced:

● Woodrow Wilson’s segregation of the entire federal civil service

● FDR’s appointment of a member of the KKK to the Supreme Court

● Affirmative action, which has driven a wedge between the races and sexes by doling out college admissions and jobs based upon immutable characteristics

● The late Robert Byrd, who was once President pro tempore of the Senate, third in line in the presidential line of succession, was former member of the KKK

● Lyndon Johnson’s administration’s welfare rules, which effectively banished fathers from homes receiving assistance, and effectively led to the destruction of the urban Black family

Democrats will argue that the parties “realigned” in the 1960s, and Democrats have assumed the role of defender of minorities’ civil rights, but is this only a ruse to cover malicious policy decisions that have kept Blacks mired in poverty ever since? Consider these statistics:

● In 2021, 19.5 percent of Black people living in the United States were living below the poverty line. This is compared to 8.2 percent of White people, and 8.1 percent of Asian people.

● In 1964, the Black poverty rate was around 30%. Today, despite spending trillions of dollars on LBJ’s War on Poverty programs, the Black poverty rate remains alarmingly high at nearly 20%.

● Today, homicide is the leading cause of death among young Black men, and contributes significantly to the shortened lifespan of the Black male. In about 80-90% of the cases, the Black victim was killed by another Black, and about 52% of the murder victims were acquainted with their assailant.

The late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan learned the consequences of bucking the racial narrative advanced by the social engineers who infested LBJ’s administration. The Negro Family: The Case For National Action, commonly known as the Moynihan Report, was a 1965 report on Black poverty in the United States. He sounded the alarm about the Great Society programs’ negative effect on the Black family, but was immediately attacked by the left of his own party. Looking back over the several decades since its publication, Moynihan has been proven to be correct.

We must continue to call out the “Democratic” party’s racism, and can even use Saul Alinsky’s instruction — which they have effectively used to advance their agenda over the last 60 years. They need to be asked why they haven’t changed the name of the “Democratic” party, especially since the brand has been tarnished by racist policies, all advanced by its leadership. In his book Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals, Alinsky wrote:

Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counteract ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.

Conservative activists need to heed this advice and demand that the historically racist “Democratic” party change its name in accordance with the Left’s unrelenting push to purge all names perceived to be associated with racism in Western society.

Michael A. Bertolone, M.S. is a freelance writer in Rochester, NY. His eBook The War on Equality: How Equity is Destroying Our Society is available on Amazon, and also posts on Substack. https://michaelbertolone.substack.com/.

Image: Public domain via Wikimedia Commons.