Lori to Greg: Stop in the name of whatever

You can't make this up. I recall when Governor Greg Abbott was called a racist for signing a ban on "sanctuary cities" in 2017. Let me take you down memory lane:

Senate Bill 4 makes sheriffs, constables, police chiefs and other local leaders subject to Class A misdemeanor charges if they don’t cooperate with federal authorities and honor requests from immigration agents to hold noncitizen inmates who are subject to deportation. It also provides civil penalties for entities in violation of the provision that begin at $1,000 for a first offense and climb to as high as $25,500 for each subsequent infraction. The bill also applies to public colleges. The final version of the bill included a controversial House amendment that allows police officers to question a person’s immigration status during a detainment -- perhaps including traffic stops --- as opposed to being limited to a lawful arrest. It has drawn fierce opposition from Democrats and immigrants rights groups, who are already gearing up for a legal battle against the law. Abbott defended the legality of the law Sunday, saying key parts of it have "already been tested at the United States Supreme Court and approved there." That could soon come to a test. Sunday night's signing prompted a fast and negative reaction from the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, or MALDEF, which referred to the new Texas law as "a colossal blunder" and promised to fight it, "in court and out."

The governor won in the courts and that was it. However, it did not stop the open borders gang from playing the racist card in Spanish and English and who knows what other dialect they came up with.

Well, let's go from 2017 to the present. As you may remember, Governor Abbott started filling up buses and sending the migrants north. At first, they were welcomed. Not anymore. In fact, now the mayor of Chicago wants to stop the buses. This is the story:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to not follow through with his "inhuman and dangerous" plan to send more migrants and asylum seekers from his southern state to her city. The outgoing Chicago mayor made her appeal to the Republican governor in a letter Sunday, stating that they are aware Texas is planning as soon as Monday to start sending migrants to Democrat-led cities including Chicago. "Chicago is a Welcoming City and we collaborate with county, state and community partners to rise to this challenge, but your lack of consideration or coordination in an attempt to cause chaos and score political points has resulted in a critical tipping point in our ability to receive individuals and families in a safe, orderly and dignified way," Lightfoot wrote. "We simply have no more shelters, spaces or resources to accommodate an increase of individuals at this level, with little coordination or care, that does not pose a risk to them or others."

Cause chaos? Are you kidding me, Mayor? Have you been to El Paso lately? El Paso Mayor to issue 'state of emergency' in response to large flow of migrants.

Mayor Lightfoot should call another leader: President Biden. He's the man responsible.

