John Kerry would love for farmers to stop farming

Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry recently warned that the world can't tackle climate change without first addressing emissions from agriculture.

Kerry noted that agricultural production is responsible for roughly one third of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions and argued that reducing those emissions must be "front and center" in the quest to defeat global warming. Kerry made the remarks at the Department of Agriculture's AIM (Agriculture Innovation Mission) for Climate Summit in Washington, D.C.

The attack on farming by Western leaders is beyond shocking. It is criminal, treasonous. For his part, Kerry neglected to mention that, though agriculture is purportedly responsible for roughly 33% of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions, it is undeniably responsible for the sustenance — and continued existence — of 100% of the world's roughly 8 billion people.

In places like Minnesota, the Democrat party is — and has long been — known as the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, or DFL. It is time to take the "F" out of "DFL." Given its job-killing policies, the "L" should be removed as well. I propose that these letters be replaced by "TG," for transgender. It would be more accurate to refer to today's Democrats as members of the DTG Party.

It may sound like a bit of a niche brand, but, to be fair, it is also the party of idiots, globalists, entitled whiners, freedom-deniers, and wealthy wannabe tyrants. In this day and age, that is a pretty big tent.

In any case, Democrats are hell-bent (I'm tempted to stop there, but I won't) on banning the use of fossil fuels that have provided the world abundant and inexpensive energy that has led to rising living standards and life expectancies and are now attempting to dramatically curtail the production of farm-raised vegetables and animal-based foodstuffs...in the hopes that we will soon make insects a staple of our diets.

Do you understand? Eating insects is not a bug, but a feature of the future the elites have planned for us.

If we let them get away with this, we deserve what we get. Pass the mealworms.

Image: Brian Robert Marshall via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped).