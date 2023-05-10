It seems that we are now a Stalinist nation

“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” Abraham Lincoln

Since the day Trump came down that elevator, the Democrat party, securely aligned with the globalist left, has done everything in their power to destroy the man.

They used every dirty trick in their playbook and so were understandably shocked when he won in 2016. The Clinton campaign had invented the Russia-collusion hoax out of whole cloth; her despicable and dishonest team paid millions for the “dossier” they produced.

Millions of taxpayer dollars were spent on the phony Mueller investigation, just to waste time, money and to gaslight the American people. That criminal enterprise alone should have ended the left in this country. But no, they only doubled down, determined to steal the 2020 election. They used numerous illegal tricks of their trade to do it, as Molly Ball so proudly laid out in her Time Magazine column. They harvested millions of ballots, stuffed ballot boxes, and paused ballot counts only to have Trump’s lead vanish when counting resumed. They got consent decrees, changed state election laws without state legislatures. They cheated all around. The American left has been radicalized since Obama took office; America has been “fundamentally transformed.”

It was Obama who weaponized the DOJ, the FBI, the CIA and the DHS. It was Obama who kickstarted the racial divisiveness that led to BLM and the violence that is their currency. Biden, always a grifter, used his two terms as VP to sell influence and enrich his own family by wholly illegitimate means. That is all coming to light now, but will he be held accountable? Doubtful.

The DNC always and only meant for him to be a placeholder. They too have long known he was a dim bulb who would be easily manipulated. He always had an absurdly pompous view of his own intelligence; he was in reality always a joke. He was always a racist; any protestations of that fact are lies.

Nevertheless, Biden inherited the weaponized law enforcement institutions that have persecuted President Trump every day of his administration and to this day. As Tucker Carlson said in his speech at the Heritage gala, what we are experiencing is not just a two-party partisan conflict; it is a war between good and evil. That the jury in the most ridiculous attempt to damage Trump, the rape and defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, an eighty-year-old Trump-deranged woman who claims she was assaulted some thirty years ago in a dressing room at Bergdorf’s, have awarded her $5m is absolute proof that our justice system has been destroyed, characterized only by the extreme bias of the Marxist/Stalinist left.

E. Jean Carroll is on record (Facebook) planning to devise, as in make up, a way to take him down. She did not remember the year the alleged assault took place. Her story aligns perfectly with an episode of Law Order, SVU, from which she most likely borrowed it! And a NY jury in just three hours, decided he was guilty of molesting and defaming her when he denied her charge.

It’s clearly outrageous that this case got to court but then again this is how blatantly our justice system has been taken over by, well…actual criminals. In my opinion, Merrick Garland is a criminal, as is Lisa Monaco and Matt Graves, as was Eric Holder, John Brennan, Mike Morrell and Antony Blinken, the crooks who masterminded the cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop. That laptop is a probably still incomplete account the Biden family’s betrayal of this nation and their deep criminality.

This moment in time is without a doubt the most dangerous in all American history. We have a thoroughly corrupt administration in charge. Many members of this president’s administration are either corrupt and/or dangerously incompetent, chosen not for their ability or expertise but for their skin color or sexual orientation. The examples of this fact are too many to recount here. From the mindless Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigeig, Deb Haaland, Sam Brinton, Jennifer Granholm, etc., not to mention his judicial nominees who can’t answer basic questions about the Constitution. Kentanji Brown Jackson cannot even define what a woman is? If that is not utter ignorance, what is it?

All the while numerous other specious legal proceedings against Trump are winding their way through the courts. All of them are fraudulent, “trumped-up,” to take out the best president since Reagan. These rotten lawyers of the left, many of them funded by George Soros, have no respect for or allegiance to the Constitution. Their job is to destroy America from the inside, with cultural Marxism, the destruction of the nuclear family, by economically ruining the middle class (“You’ll own nothing and like it.” WEF). Trump is the greatest impediment to their agenda.

The military has been eviscerated by wokery, especially the cult of transgenderism. The legacy media is the propaganda arm of the left, which is why Tucker Carlson had to be silenced; he spoke the truths about the 2020 election, January 6, big pharma, the purposeful tanking of our energy sector and the economy.

The left’s plan to import many millions of migrants from over 164 countries is the most destructive of all. We have been invaded by design. The core of the radical left’s agenda is the destruction of the US as founded. This could not be clearer. America has slowly, then suddenly, become a Stalinist nation, beset by corrupt oligarchs, thugs and criminals with power over us all. If they gain control over AI, we will be well and truly done, over.

It should be abundantly obvious that the lawfare that has targeted Trump for seven years now is the malevolent scheme of the globalist, communist left. Joe Biden is a controlled asset of the CCP, as are far too many others in Congress. Thousands of Chinese men of military age are crossing the southern border. Why? Part of China’s plan to take over the US? Most likely.

This nation is in grave danger on nearly every front – culturally, economically, militarily, legally, globally, academically. It was Stalin himself who said that “Education is a weapon, whose effect depends on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed.” Sheer evil is on the march here and across the planet. Wake up Americans. It’s almost too late -- it may be already -- to save our once great nation.

Justice is being denied, poverty is oppressing more and more Americans. Consider our streets filled with homeless people. The Biden administration is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade us. Neither we nor our property is safe.

Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe. Frederick Douglass

Photo credit: YourTube screengrab (cropped)