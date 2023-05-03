E. Jean Carroll's Trump-bashing

According to the May 2 New York Times, on the last day of her testimony in her civil suit against Donald J. Trump alleging rape, E. Jean Carroll insisted that she was fired as advice columnist for Elle because President Trump called her a liar, not because she gave an excerpt of her book to rival New York magazine. This question immediately came to mind: would a New York City-based editor dismiss a columnist because Trump called her a liar?

That question was answered by this follow-up question: In media circles, isn't criticism from Pres. Trump considered a badge of honor?

A Google search did not result in many Elle articles on Trump. But there was this one: "Are You Going to Cast a Spell On Trump?" Here are the opening paragraphs in this Elle article, February 23, 2017 -- only one month after Trump took office:

Those who don't like Donald Trump and the current Republican administration are mobilizing in all sorts of ways. They're speaking up in town halls and calling their representatives. They're organizing protests and demonstrations. And, for the magically-inclined, they're casting spells. Starting at midnight on Friday, witches around the country are calling for a mass spell to be cast on Donald Trump every night of a waning crescent moon until he's driven from office.

While the Times account did not identify the book title that Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina suggested was the cause of Carroll's firing by Elle, the New York magazine issue featuring Carroll on the cover opened with these paragraphs on Carroll:

"The cover story New York published today details an encounter the writer E. Jean Carroll had over two decades ago with Donald J. Trump, in which the then–real-estate mogul allegedly assaulted her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in midtown Manhattan. "The episode is one of six incidents Carroll details in the article of attacks on her by men over the course of her life. Another episode involves the disgraced former CEO of CBS, Les Moonves. The cover story is an excerpt from her newest book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, which will be published on July 2 by St. Martin’s Press."

The review of What Do We Need Men For? in the Washington Post indicated that it was, to a considerable extent, "man-bashing." Note that Carroll's man-bashing tome alleges "details" of "six incidents" with men.

Note, too, this "excerpt" from the Vox review:

"In the new book, Carroll posits that men are at the root of all of the problems she has been called on to solve for women in her role as Elle’s long-standing advice columnist, and as an illustration of sorts of the problem of men, she offers readers a running tally of what she calls 'The Most Hideous Men of My Life List.'”

Are lawsuits against five other men, denounced by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll as "hideous," to follow?

Image: St. Martin's Press