Oropesa busted: Once again, the Border Patrol catches a mass murderer

The vicious illegal alien who gunned down five people at a home in Texas has been finally caught after four days on the lam.

According to FOX4 KDFW of Dallas-Fort Worth:

CLEVELAND, Texas - Authorities have confirmed the suspect they believe was behind the mass shooting of five people in San Jacinto County is now behind bars. "He is behind bars, and he will live his life behind bars," San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said during a news conference on Tuesday night. Officials said the suspect, Francisco Oropesa was found hiding in a closet underneath some laundry in the Cut and Shoot, Texas, a city located in Montgomery County. FBI ASAC Jimmy Paul said a tip was received on the FBI Tipline around 5:15 p.m. and he was arrested by 6:30 p.m. by authorities with the U.S. Marshals Office, Texas DPS, and BORTAC. BORTAC agents are the special operations group of the Border Patrol.

Based on reporting from The Daily Caller, and photos of the arrest seen on Twitter, the heavy lifting in this arrest was done by BORTAC, the Border Patrol's special tactical unit.

BREAKING: Elite Border Patrol BORTAC agents have captured the Mexican national accused of murdering five of his neighbors in TX. Sources tell FOX’s @GriffJenkins that previously deported illegal immigrant Francisco Oropesa is now in custody. https://t.co/khXDGGD9lw — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2023

This is footage from the arrest of Fransisco Oropesa. We've learned he was arrested by BORTAC agents, they are the special operations group of the Border Patrol. pic.twitter.com/jGOKoqBxhT — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) May 3, 2023

CBP has confirmed our reporting, saying “Tonight, agents from the Border Patrol’s elite BORTAC unit apprehended the suspect without incident.



👇 https://t.co/FLRLO1lBKd — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 3, 2023

The Daily Caller's Jennie Taer reported:

The elite tactical Border Patrol unit nabbed a man believed to be responsible for the killing of five people in Cleveland, Texas, a Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agent confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation late Tuesday. San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said authorities arrested a man believed to be Francisco Oropesa, 38, in Cut and Shoot, Texas, according to NBC. Oropesa, who is an illegal immigrant from Mexico, allegedly conducted an “execution style” killing of his neighbors, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 8; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31 and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18, on Friday. (RELATED: New GOP Border Security Bill Would Bar Migrants From Using Arrest Warrants As IDs At Airports) “The U.S. Border Patrol was requested for assistance in the manhunt for the killer responsible for the senseless murders in Cleveland, TX. Members from the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) deployed to Cleveland, TX and quickly employed tactics learned from lessons learned from the recent manhunts in Pennsylvania and New York. Working with information provided by intelligence sources, the killer was surrounded and taken into custody without incident,” the BORTAC agent, who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, told the DCNF.

The response was quick:

That is a crazy fast turn around. FBI gets the tip and BP apprehends him an hour and fifteen minutes. Remarkable https://t.co/ANccsazqWg — ThunderB (@Pimpernell13) May 3, 2023

So that's two incidents in less than a year where the Border Patrol has stepped forward and stopped a dangerous mass shooter.

The other incident, recall, was when Border Patrol officers defied the incompetent police chain of command in Uvalde, Texas, and charged ahead to capture the mass shooter who was gunning down children and teachers in their classrooms.

Taer reported on that, too:

Agents from the BORTAC rushed into Robb Elementary School classrooms on May 24, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had opened fire and killed 19 children and two teachers, according to multiple reports. After Ramos began shooting, the agents ran in when local law enforcement waited to go into the classrooms for about an hour. BORTAC agents were first held back by local authorities for around 30 minutes before getting frustrated and storming in on their own volition, with Pete Arredondo, the Chief of Police in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, reportedly instructing his officers to await backup and additional equipment before entering the school.

That's two. That's a pattern. It makes a case for expanding this police agency, given the proliferation of mass shootings and illegal immigrants who are violent. They are effective, while other agencies stand around.

And what can we say about the Border Patrol, other than they are America's least-woke police agency, the only one whose leaders have actually stood up to the Biden administration when they claimed the border was under control.

Remember this from last month?

At a House Homeland Security Committee hearing held in McAllen, Texas, BorderPatrol Chief Raul Ortiz contradicted claims by the White House and his direct boss, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that we have operational control of our southern border. In response to a question posed by Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.), “Does DHS have operational control of our entire border?” Ortiz replied, “No sir.”

The agency can't be anything but un-woke, given that the Biden administration opposes the Border Patrol's actual mission to protect the U.S. border.

The Bidenites have downgraded the agency from critical border enforcement agency to a migrant-intake processing agency, which is not border control, and it has demonized Border Patrol agents as racists for attempting to perform their mission, based on that disgusting incident where they presumed that long reins used on agents patrolling badlands on horseback were "whips" for migrants, which was nothing of the sort, and penalized the agents who were involved in the incident, as well as ended horseback patrolsm forcing Border Patrol agents to operate in far more difficult snake-infested conditions without their horses. Meanwhile, at least one Border Patrol agent died trying to rescue illegals on a treacherous stretch of the Rio Grande, including a drug dealer, who ignored warning signs about crossing the dangerous river, in order to illegally enter the U.S.

We have yet to hear thanks from the Biden administration on that selfless heroism, let alone get an apolocy from them for their phony and appallingly false bid to paint Border Patrol agents as racist.

Now we are learning that the Border Patrol is our most effective police agency in apprehending dangerous mass shooters, who are well represented, as the leftists say, in the illegal-alien-American community.

Oropesa was at large, law enforcement said they had no idea where he was, and there's no question he was an extreme danger to the community.

While other law enforcement agencies are trying to claim credit for the collar, and to be fair, they also had roles in this apprehension, the most dangerous and risky part of the operation was achieved by the Border Patrol and now it's becoming a noticeable pattern.

What does that say about the effectiveness of police agencies in this age of wokesterly capitulations? Less woke, more effective. Maybe that will signal to the public that it's time to scrap 'woke.'

Image: Twitter video screen shot from Fox26 Houston