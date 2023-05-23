Durham and the truth

In our partisan world, truth and politics are seemingly incompatible. As a nation, we have grown so accustomed to the lies and spin of our politicians that we likely would not recognize an objective truth coming out of the mouth of any elected official.

Surely, there are exceptions, but we have been so manipulated by politicians and a complicit media that an honest politician would likely go unrecognized. As a conservative, I find this to be especially true of Democrats. My liberal friends, of which I still have more than a few, would say it is the Republican party that is most guilty of deception and dishonesty. So here we are, a nation that seems hopelessly divided. We have been tribalized, balkanized, sliced and diced in so many ways that agreement on any issue seems highly unlikely, if not downright impossible.

Now we are presented with just such an objective truth: the Durham Report. John Durham is a man of unquestioned integrity who possesses a willingness to go after the FBI, the CIA, or any federal agency that exceeds its authority or betrays its public trust. Throughout the years, he has shown himself to be an honest and thorough investigator

He has exposed the FBI's criminal handling of the Whitey Bulger affair as well as revealing the misdeeds of the CIA in destroying tapes of criminal interrogations of terrorist prisoners.

Durham, in his report detailing the Trump/Russian collusion, the Trump obstruction of justice, the Steele Dossier as an actual document, and all other things which would 'hopefully' find Donald Trump to be at best a vulgarian who abuses the nation's trust, and at worst a traitor, instead found great fault with our federal agencies. The DoJ and the FBI "failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law."

From the reaction of the mainstream media like the New York Times, The Washington Post, and the Atlantic, you would think that the report not only lent credence to Trump's claims that the Democrats were obsessed with him and would do anything, legal or not, to bring him down and that the media would do everything in its considerable power to aid in that task. Well, as it turns out, you'd be right to think just that.

If strict fidelity to the law ceases to be of utmost importance to the highest law enforcement agencies of this country, then the progressives have won. People like George Soros and his acolytes like Alvin Bragg and other district attorneys that he has inserted in blue jurisdictions will be left to do their dirty work with no fidelity whatsoever to the law. We will cease to be a nation. We would be no more than a hollow shell of our former greatness, destroyed from within by the rot of a progressive agenda.

On the other hand, if we accept the Durham Report as a thorough and honest appraisal of the evil done by Hillary Clinton and her ilk, and we find the will to act to see that this kind of perverted deceit is never again propagated upon the country, then we stand a chance. People like Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, and Nancy Pelosi must pay the price for the outright lies they told the American public.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Florida.

Image: US Attorney's Office, Sate of Connecticut