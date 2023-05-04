« Biden needs Lilly's new Alzheimer's treatment | When are Democrat voters going to wake up and hold their representatives accountable? »
May 4, 2023
Does the Murdoch family have a new preferred presidential candidate?
The Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal sent out an invitation yesterday to a $299-a-day festival for its well-heeled subscribers to attend that strikes me as…. Well, think of it this way: If the New York Times were putting on a similar festival today, would the speakers be any different?
Here is the lineup:
(source)
Hat tip: Richard Baehr