« Biden needs Lilly's new Alzheimer's treatment | When are Democrat voters going to wake up and hold their representatives accountable? »
May 4, 2023

Does the Murdoch family have a new preferred presidential candidate?

By Thomas Lifson

The Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal sent out an invitation yesterday to a $299-a-day festival for its well-heeled subscribers to attend that strikes me as…. Well, think of it this way: If the New York Times were putting on a similar festival today, would the speakers be any different?

Here is the lineup:

(source)

Hat tip: Richard Baehr

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com