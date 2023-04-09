Weird Easter customs in America!

Many years ago, our family came to the U.S. and learned a few things about how Easter was celebrated here.

First, we called it "Holy Week" or "Semana Santa." It was Holy Monday to Holy Thursday, and then it got really holy on Friday and Saturday. I remember one time my mother in utter shock that we play baseball on Good Friday. We grew up listening to religious music and meditating on "Viernes Santo" or Good Friday. Everything was so solemn as I recall.

Second, we were completely surprised to see women wear all of those hats on Easter Sunday. Add to that bunnies and chocolates, and we were caught off guard. We were sitting at church, looking at the spring dresses and hats and wondering where all of that came from.

Over time, I came to love watching all of those pretty girls and ladies wearing those fancy Easter hats. I was especially fond of the girls from our school wearing their attire.

On Easter Sunday, I am going to dedicate this Perry Como song to all of our faithful lady readers who will make the world great again by being "the grandest lady" on Easter:

In your Easter bonnet with all the frills upon it,

you'll be the grandest lady in the Easter Parade!

I'll be all in clover, and when they look you over

I'll be the proudest fella in the Easter Parade!

On the Avenue, Fifth Avenue, the photographers will snap us

and you'll find that you're in the rotogravure.

Oh, I could write a sonnet about your Easter bonnet

and of the girl I'm taking to the Easter Parade!

Second, let's hope the woke companies keep their hands off this tradition. In other words, Easter hats for girls, or females, as we have to call them.

Happy Easter Sunday.

