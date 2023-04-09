The Easter mob

I have been thinking today that arguing with a mob may just be an exercise in futility and is quite possibly dangerous. Attempting to solicit sensible, thoughtful responses from a mob is likely to result in lots of noise resembling the chant " Crucify him". The reading of The Passion of our Lord is a truly enlightening exercise and when read well at the Easter services it should bring us around to the terror of the mob. This Easter we recall the example of mob mentality about 2000 yrs old when Pontius Pilate asked the assembly what evil Jesus had done. They wouldn't and most likely couldn't answer and just wanted the murderer, Barabas released. The evil man was given life and the good man, death. Its funny how it just seems to happen over and over.

Many contributors to and readers of AT espouse a Christian world view. That view comes from the one we follow and seek to emulate. I just want us to think, to use a very undervalued word in our current climate of feelings, about the mob and how it is getting bigger and more powerful against the ones who don't follow them and are prepared to challenge them.

I have two opposing thoughts.

1. How can someone win against them? By being stronger.

Florida has a strong leader supported by strong people who are battling and winning. They are winning because they are stronger. They are outnumbering the mob.

The wonderful Giorgia Meloni in Italy is prepared to stand up to the mob. What a difference she has made to Italy. Both are protected and supported well with the people behind them and are confident that their strong people have their backs. Hopefully it will last longer than one more term. They need our support.

2. Now I write after the reading of the Passion. We know how it ends, or begins, on the third day, Easter Sunday. But it is a bit sobering when one realizes that prior to that, the mob won.

It is great to see the positive attitude, hear the clever thinking and witness the energy of many in the US and around the world fighting the various mobs. But, if we do seek to emulate the one who stood bleeding and battered in front of that mob, maybe we need to think about what the result might be. Are we prepared for that?

Just a thought.

photo credit: Tjax