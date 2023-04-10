We need those Clydesdale horses more than ever

The Bud Light vs Dylan Mulvaney controversy is getting more controversial, as I once heard a comedian say. I can certainly understand why people, especially women, are offended by the whole thing. What were they thinking in the marketing department?

The controversy has now impacted Budweiser's iconic Clydesdale horses, or the same ones that we all love in Christmas commercials. According to news reports, the horses were kept in their stable for a few more days. This is the story:

Public outrage continues to grow over Bud Light's partnership with a controversial transgender activist, and now, representatives from Budweiser have canceled an event featuring Budweiser's iconic Clydesdale horses. The Clydesdales were scheduled to appear at several events in Springfield, Missouri, sometime this week to help promote the Budweiser brand. Budweiser has featured Clydesdale horses in most of its Super Bowl ads since 1975, and the beer's association with the giant horses traces all the way back to the early 1930s and the end of Prohibition.

It's a shame, but I understand.

So here is my solution. Bring back the horses and fire everyone in the marketing department behind the Mulvaney decision. The horses are everything that is right about this company and their commitment to promoting American values. The "trans" ad is everything wrong with our culture where a man pretending to be a woman speaks for an organization.

Of course, the problem here goes beyond a man doing TV commercials. The Biden administration decided to go woke again and issue some vague rules about transgenders playing sports. It could end up destroying Title IX, the law that opened up sports for young women.

