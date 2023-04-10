Ladies, it's time to speak up

Let me first state that this is not an attack upon women. I have a great affinity for women as I believe that women possess more energy, stamina, brain power, and a great many other superior traits than men. What I am unable to grasp is why women are so silent on the current attack they face. Why women are so reluctant to support other women.

I speak of the insanity that is currently be offered as reality, men claiming to be women. Insanity, no matter how it is presented, will be thought of as normalcy if no one stands up and says that it is insanity. There are a few voices raised by women such as Riley Gaines, Candace Owens, and Kristi Noem, but over all there is utter silence from women internationally.

I find this to be strange, as women have raised their voices in the past against and for such causes as female suffrage, prohibition, equal pay, and a litany of causes. When a major media company can declare a man as the woman of the year, a sports apparel company places a man (Dylan Mulvaney) as the model for their women’s sporting clothing line, a CMT award performer promotes drag queens on a national television show, a daytime television woman host gets on her knees to a man who says he is a woman and there remains nothing but the sound of crickets. That tells me something is wrong.

To paraphrase Martin Luther King, “A woman dies when she refuses to stand up for that which is right. A woman dies when she refuses to stand up for justice. A woman dies when she refuses to take a stand for that which is true." Where are the voices of the Me Too movement, the voices of NOW, the fevered voices of the many feminist movements to this attack? They are all silent. How can these organizations pretend to represent the values of women and allow such things to continue without a peep of protest.

The next Title IX law will gut women’s sports by allowing men claiming to be a woman to participate against women. Already the Australian LPGA has allowed a man who claims to be a woman to compete in a golf tournament and guess what the outcome was, he won. Where was the outcry? Where is the outcry for the attack on Riley Gaines when trying to speak in San Francisco? Again, silence.

Ryan Bomberger in his article, “Mary Was A She” says this. “Like the Lord reassured Paul the Apostle in a hostile environment: “Do not be afraid; keep on speaking, do not be silent… If fear is the motivator for the silence I offer unto women, especially those of faith, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9. Bromberg continues with; “She matters. Without a ‘she’ and a ‘he’, we wouldn’t be we. They wouldn’t be they. You and I wouldn’t be. Period.

Social media platforms, academics, news media, and politicians amplify this cult of selfishness by advancing policies that try to silence any (informed) dissent.

We’re not avatars living in some make-believe world. We’re all bound by the same scientific and moral laws. This is reality. Tragically, many have no use for what it actually is. They want to conjure up a surreality untethered from facts and consequences. But truth can never be silenced. It will always find a way to cry out.

As Walter Mosley put it: “Never give an inch to the letter of the Law if it means submitting to a Lie. Lies are the basis for all the many crimes that we commit every day. From petty theft to Genocide, it is a Lie that makes it and the Truth that settles the account.”

So, Ladies, my question remains. Why is there so much silence? ”The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch and do nothing.”

Image: Pixabay