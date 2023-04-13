Wake up, America — we're losing our country!

I never thought I'd have to face the prospect of witnessing the decline and fall of the United States, the greatest country in the history of the world. I've always felt grateful to have been born in this marvelous nation. Yet, today, as I woke up and was having my morning coffee, I began to realize that things are changing quickly, and the changes are corroding us from the inside. Regardless of how I vote, or whether I vote, it seems as if it doesn't matter, because something evil has invaded this great land, and our lives are never going to be the same.

I've been confused by the hostility coming from family and friends. I look at people I've known for years, who have become so hateful that they will agree with opinions they would never have expressed as their own. The indoctrination from the mainstream media has done a thorough job of implanting a sinister poison into the consciousness of a growing segment of the population that once would have immediately rejected the absurdity coming from the left and deemed it to be ludicrous on its face. Instead, it's as though our planet has tilted on its axis and scrambled the innate common sense that once allowed us to think clearly.

We've become a nation that has lost its collective mind. We're urged to abandon reason and reject cultural norms, choosing instead an accommodation to an assortment of freakish behaviors, which, during a saner time in our history would have required psychological counseling, rather than fawning acquiescence. The more we cater to the idiosyncrasies from that tiny fraction of society, the more likely it is that it will get progressively more repugnant. You can't justify this insanity. If a guy pretends to be a woman, you're required to pretend with him. If you say it's impossible for a man to get pregnant and have children, you're attacked as a "transphobe." A woman running for the Supreme Court can't define what a woman is. If a man walks into a room wearing a dress, high heels and panty hose, while sporting a beard and goatee, and you address him as "sir," you might be vilified for "misgendering."

Russians influencing our elections are bad, but illegals voting in our elections is good. It was okay for Biden to extort the president of Ukraine, but it's an impeachable offense if Trump inquires about it. Twenty is too young to drink a beer, but 18 is old enough to vote. People who never owned slaves should pay reparations to people who have never been slaves. People who have never been to college should pay the debts of college students who took out steep loans for their degrees. Immigrants with tuberculosis and polio are welcome, but you'd better be able to prove your dog is vaccinated. Irish doctors and German engineers who want to immigrate to the U.S. must go through a rigorous vetting process, but any illiterate gang-bangers who jump the southern fence are welcome. Five billion dollars for border security is too expensive, but 1.5 trillion for free health care is not. If you cheat to get into college, you go to prison, but if you cheat to get into the country, you go to college for free.

People who say there's no such thing as biological sex are demanding that we elect a female president. We see other countries going socialist and collapsing, but it seems like a great plan to some of us. Some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, and other people are not held responsible for things they're doing now. Criminals are caught and released to hurt more people but stopping them is bad because it's a violation of their rights. And pointing out all this hypocrisy somehow makes us racists.

Nothing makes sense anymore! No values, no morals, and no civility. People died from a Chinese virus, but it's racist to refer to it as Chinese, even though it began in China. We're clearly living in an upside-down world where right is wrong, and wrong is right, where moral is immoral, and immoral is moral, where good is evil, and evil is good; where killing murderers is wrong, but killing unborn babies is okay.

Wake up, America! Nihilists are systematically robbing us of everything that made our country the envy of the world. Our ancestors fought and died to give us this bountiful life. Did they pass their freedom-loving DNA to us in perpetuity? Or did the soft life they created for us weaken our backbones and drain us of the courage needed to hold onto their gift? That swinging pendulum we've been hearing about for decades has reached the breaking point. Get involved in reversing it, or prepare for the end of everything you've worked for.

The left is willing to destroy our country. What are you willing to do to save it?

