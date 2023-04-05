The United States has lost the moral high ground

Yesterday was doubtlessly among the darkest days in the history of the nation. It was the day that the inglorious tradition of using government agencies to target political opponents achieved another ignominious low in the United States of America.

President Donald Trump was formally processed and arraigned in a Manhattan courthouse on 34 charges related to allegedly ‘hush payments' to former porn actor Stormy Daniels and another woman during the 2016 presidential campaign.

YouTube screengrab

Trump pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all charges.

So far in history, this disgraceful tactic was restricted to third-world totalitarian regimes only.

The president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele summarized it well. Bukele wondered what the reaction there woyuld be to a similar occurrence in El Salvador and added that “it’ll be very hard for US Foreign Policy to use arguments such as “democracy” and “free and fair elections”, or try to condemn “political persecution” in other countries, from now on.”

Sadly, it’ll be very hard for US Foreign Policy to use arguments such as “democracy” and “free and fair elections”, or try to condemn “political persecution” in other countries, from now on 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/HQTv0vUuA2 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2023

The Democrats' shady skullduggery for power has brought global shame to the US.

There was nothing to laugh or even smile about yesterday - rage and despair were probably the only emotions experienced by patriots yesterday.