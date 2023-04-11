The roar of a first term, but brashly wealthy, House Democrat

Let's concede that Republican officials are, generally, not welcome in Manhattan -- unless, like former president Trump, they are in this politically intolerant part of New York City to be charged with crimes before a judge.

Still, it was likely imprudent of freshman Congressman Daniel Goldman, a very junior member on the Homeland Security Committee to tell House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan that he was "not welcome in my district" to hold a hearing, April 17, on whether the policies of the ultra-leftist Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney, are putting law-abiding New Yorkers in harm's way. The fact that the hearing is scheduled to be held in Goldman's district, in the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in lower Manhattan, does not remove Mr. Goldman from the petard on which he has placed himself.

More likely than not, Goldman, heir to the Levi Strauss fortune and an attorney for the Democrats in Trump Impeachment I, is taking a page out of Rep. Jamaal Bowman's book when Bowman used a vulgar, vile term to tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene to get out of Manhattan and back to Washington, D.C. But even if Goldman did not tell Chairman Jordan to get his a-- back to the nation's capital, he is treading in possibly turbulent waters. Does Mr. Goldman presume the authority to tell senior members of Congress where, in the homeland, they are welcome, and where they are not? What good can be accomplished when a freshman member of the House of Representatives claims the power to tell a House committee chairman where he may hold hearings, and where he is barred from holding hearings? In brief, no good can possibly come of this brazen expression of arrogance -- and a laudatory editorial from The New York Times, or an opinion column praising such brashness is not a sensible person's idea of a good thing.

Goldman's reaction to Chairman Jordan's decision to hold a Judiciary Committee hearing in Manhattan is remarkably confrontational, even incendiary, for any member of Congress, and the more so for a mere first termer. This is the stuff, Mr. Goldman may come to learn, that leads to disciplinary action in the House. (Action, by the way, that Speaker McCarthy should have taken against Rep. Bowman for tending to place the House in disrepute by his vile, vicious insult aimed at MTG.)

Yet, Mr. Goldman's intemperate response to the Manhattan visit of the House Judiciary Committee, April 17, is, likely, to be more than a hint of what is yet to come. This observer looks forward to joint House Oversight/Judiciary Hearings on Biden-Justice Department collusion leading to the Jan. 6. Planned Scenario by the Deep State. Meanwhile, one can expect New York Mayor Adams to blame Chairman Jordan for the overtime police costs the city will incur as a result of the April 17 hearing -- and demand reimbursement from the House Republicans.

Photo credit: official portrait