Self-identified firearms amateur running Biden’s ATF is at the door

Thought it couldn’t get worse than David Chipman, the former Gabby Giffords gun control lobbyist who lied about Waco and denigrated firearms owners as lowbrow rubes? Haven’t we learned by now not to underestimate the anti-American agenda of the decaying corpse currently stinking up the Oval Office?

Enter Steve Dettelbach, the gun-grabbing Democrat at the helm of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) — he’s insatiable, and your pistol brace is back on the menu — and he’s citing ignorance because after all, he’s an attorney, not a “firearms expert”.

Reported by The Right Scoop, Dettelbach was recently “grilled” over a new rule that would see tens of millions of law-abiding gun owners become felons overnight if they fail to register their pistol braces by May 31st of this year; the punishment for violating the rule would be a ten-year prison sentence. See the exchange between Dettelbach and House member Thomas Massie below:

.@RepThomasMassie versus ATF Director Steve Dettelbach:



"What is the punishment if somebody is convicted as a felon [for] having this piece of plastic?"



"I believe it's a statutory maximum of ten years."



"TEN YEARS for owning a piece of plastic?!" pic.twitter.com/NnxtBvSvRb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2023

Here’s some context:

The federal government and the unconstitutional agency known as the ATF employ the manufactured term “SBR” or “short-barreled rifle” to define any firearm that is intended to be shot from the shoulder (has a stock) and has a barrel length of less than 16 inches, or an overall length of less than 26 inches. In order to own an “SBR” a citizen is:

…required to apply for permission with fingerprints, serial number, and photos, wait an undefined amount of time for processing, and pay for a $200 tax stamp.

Prior to the new “rule” the obvious solution was to equip shorter rifles with a pistol brace — it can function as a stock, and precludes a gun owner from jumping through obnoxious hoops.

(In 2021, the Congressional Research Service estimated that there are as many as 40 million pistol braces in “civilian hands” in the U.S.)

What is the obsession with pistol braces you might ask? Well, as with all things big government, it’s about control; as Mao Zedong said, “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”

Pistol braces are so frequently in the hot seat because their owners are overwhelmingly (if not entirely) a demographic that is pro-Constitution. These people are likely involved members of the citizenry — because they know what’s at stake — and likely voting for the values that made America great; values that stand in stark contrast to the agenda of communist Democrats that are apparently everywhere.

Dettelbach’s rule either creates a federal registry of gun owners that are probably anti-tyranny, or, it fashions peaceful Americans into felons.

For a crowd of such “educated” people you’d think the concept of “shall not be infringed” wouldn’t be so elusive.

After abortion, which sees around 73 million murders per year worldwide, democide, or “death by government” remains a leading cause of death (CDC/NIH anyone?); according to renowned political scientist Dr. Rudolph Rummel, governments across the world killed an estimated 170 million people in the 20th century.

Efforts by the government to restrict the citizenry’s access to firearms is nothing more than a step toward state-perpetrated murder; although left-wing entities have debunked Adolf Hitler as the mind behind the following quote, the point made is clear, relevant, and sobering:

This year will go down in history. For the first time, a civilized nation has full gun registration! Our streets will be safer, our police more efficient, and the world will follow our lead into the future!

