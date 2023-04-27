Eric Swalwell resorts to profanity during a House Hearing

Democrats are violating almost every norm that was once regarded as sacrosanct, and in doing so, they are dragging one of the world’s largest democracies and only superpower into the muck of petty third world country politics.

Yesterday, Democrat House member Eric Swalwell resorted to expletives during a hearing of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement as he questioned an expert witness.

The vile Swalwell is among the foremost hoaxers in D.C. who earned prominence among Democrats and infamy among some Republicans for being a leading amplifier of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

It was often obvious that Swalwell was engaging in impromptu fabrication.

Swalwell knew he would face no challenge in the echo chambers of D.C. or in the PR agencies of the Democrats that masquerade as news agencies, both of whom were still reeling under the shock of being defeated in a presidential election by Donald J. Trump.

The sustained disinformation campaign pushed by the likes of Swawell eventually led to the Mueller probe. Mueller’s team exclusively consisted of establishment loyalists who were indignant about Trump’s victory.

When challenged for making baseless allegations, Swawell would merely reply “Let the Mueller probe continue”, ergo President Trump was guilty until proven innocent.

In the end, the Mueller probe found no evidence of collusion, but the disgraced attorney maliciously and purposefully worded his report in a manner that left a cloud of doubt hanging over Trump.

The probe lasted for almost two years, cost taxpayers nearly $32 million, and doubtlessly retarded the speed at which Trump implemented an America first agenda.

Ideally, a disgraceful hoaxer such as Swalwell should have been ridiculed and banished from politics.

He was part of an attempted coup to unseat a duly elected president. This was an attack on U.S. democracy — it could be termed an insurrection.

But instead of facing chastisement and punishment Swalwell was promoted by the Democrats and reelected.

This is more evidence of the falling standards in D.C. and the level of indoctrination of the electorate.

Now for the hearing that occurred yesterday….

Swalwell dedicated his question time to interrogating border security advocate Sheena Rodriguez about her presence on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

This was ludicrous, but Swalwell has made a career out of being preposterous so it should come as no surprise.

Swalwell’s grilling was so intolerable and unrelated to the agenda of the hearing that a Republican lawmaker asked him to yield, but the odious Swalwell declined and continued to rant until his time expired.

That’s when Republican Troy Nehls interjected, and per New York Post:

‘I apologize that you had to – you’re here for a hearing on the border, [Democrats] don’t want to talk about a border,’ Nehls told Rodriguez, who was at the hearing to testify about the exploitation of migrant children she claimed to have witnessed during more than three dozen visits to the US-Mexico border. ‘Mr. Swalwell is down there, obviously everyone knows he’s made some comments,’ Nehls continued. ‘He’s got a checkered past. His alleged relationship –’

Swalwell was shown the mirror.

Since November 2016, he has been making baseless allegations against President Trump.

How did he react to a very valid assessment of his purported past upon seeing his reflection?

The sanctimonious always lack self-awareness; in Swawell’s mind he can do no wrong.

Also reported:

‘I’m sorry, a checkered past?’ Swalwell asked. ‘It’s my time!’ Nehls responded. ‘Alleged affairs – relationship – with Yum-Yum.’ ‘No, no, no, no, no,’ shouted an unhinged Swalwell. ‘You do not get to say that s–t. That’s not true.’

Clearly, profanity is the last resort of the vacuous.

The confrontation continued:

‘He had alleged relationships with Yum-Yum,’ Nehls continued, ‘and now he’s angry.’

Of course, “Yum-Yum” is “Fang-Fang” or Christine Fang, an alleged spy for the Chinese Communist Party who accessed American privileges when she came as a college student in 2011. Fang is purported to have spent four years attempting to honeytrap lawmakers, and as Axios noted, “Among the most significant targets of Fang’s efforts was Rep. Eric Swalwell….”

The alleged affair cost Swalwell a seat on the Intelligence Committee, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy rightly observed that Swalwell had “severely undermined [the committee’s] primary national security and oversight missions – ultimately leaving our nation less safe.”

Democrat Pramila Jayapal demanded that Nehls’s comments be expunged, saying “It was a direct slur on a member of this committee that is not acceptable”.

When the hearing resumed, Nehls did what most Republicans do in D.C. — he capitulated. Yet, thankfully Nehls didn’t issue any apology.

Since 2016, the Democrats have been spreading hoax after hoax about President Trump but none has ever issued a retraction or even “rephrased” their baseless allegations.

But here, despite being in a majority, the Republican was forced to walk back his comments that are suspiciously likely to be rooted in fact.

Perhaps Nehls should have added that Swalwell’s liaison with an alleged Chinese Spy needs to be probed, and only when he is proven innocent will he retract his allegation.

Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also highlighted the dubious relationship between Swalwell and Fang when she said of Swalwell, “[he] had a sexual relationship with a Chinese spy — and everyone knows it.”

Swalwell’s fellow Democrats — lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn Rep. Daniel Goldman — moved to strike the words from the record. However, in Greene’s case, Republicans on the committee declined to remove or alter her statement.

So what does one make of all this?

These are nothing more than amateur theatrics on the part of Republicans.

These displays make amusing viewing on YouTube and other social media platforms with catchy captions like “Nehls humiliated Swalwell” or “Marjorie Taylor Greene destroys Swalwell”.

For Republican voters starved for some sort of justice, this is some form of punishment for the likes of Swalwell.

The Republicans know that voters conflate these theatrics with actions and hence they engage in the act before the cameras.

If Swalwell did indeed have a prolonged affair with a Chinese spy and did pass or sell sensitive information to an adverbial foreign power, he instead deserves to be punished, not merely trolled.

Ideally, Swalwell would be forced to step down from Congress until a probe uncovers exactly what happened; if found guilty he will have committed treason, the very crime of which he accused Trump.

Powerful members of Congress must direct their energies to probing and punishing Swalwell if he is guilty; trolling must be left to social media influencers.

Voters must demand higher standards from their representatives.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.